RuPaul's Drag Race exploring new seasons in India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea

RuPaul's global empire could soon expand throughout Asia.

Emmy-winning production company World of Wonder has partnered with a third party agent, O4 Media, to help develop RuPaul's Drag Race in new territories around the continent, including India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and a new season of the existing Drag Race Thailand.

According to a press release, World of Wonder is also working on adapting RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race — which has welcomed famous faces for drag makeovers across two seasons on VH1 — for the Asian market.

"O4 Media [has] a strong reputation and great contacts across Asia. It is really important to us that Drag Race is supported by a passionate team as we identify the right broadcast and production partners across Asia," said World of Wonder co-founder Fenton Bailey. "We know we are in great hands, and we are excited to be bringing Drag Race to audiences across Asia and sharing in the joy of all things drag!"

Since its 2009 debut on Logo in the United States, Drag Race shifted to VH1 in 2017, with subsequent versions of its All Stars format making the jump to the Paramount+ streaming service in 2021.

Other international versions of the franchise exist in Chile, the United Kingdom, Holland, Canada, Australia & New Zealand, Italy, Spain, France, the Philippines, with future, previously announced installments set for Sweden and Belgium.

