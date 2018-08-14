Facts are facts, TV Academy: It's time to give RuPaul's Drag Race the reality competition Emmy

Emmys, Emmys, Emmys across the board
A unique royal court reigned over season 10
The cast captured lightning (laced with sequins) in a bottle...
...shepherded to TV screens by RuPaul's keen casting eye, of course
Miz Cracker likens her sisters to edible treats because... well, you'll see
The Vixen lit a fire that has yet to extinguish, all in the name of raising awareness about racism in the fandom
Season 10's challenges tributed gay history and looked toward the future
Under all of its social responsibilities, Drag Race is a good old-fashioned party unlike anything else on TV
Basically, season 10 represents peak Drag Race excellence
