Facts are facts, TV Academy: It's time to give RuPaul's Drag Race the reality competition Emmy

Season 10’s queens created — and ruled — their own kingdom thanks to their willingness to discuss topical (yet in some ways, still taboo) community subjects like racism, rape, and gay conversion therapy — all issues that came to light thanks to outspoken contestants like The Vixen, Blair St. Clair, and Dusty Ray Bottoms. “I don’t think we solved any problems on our show, but we certainly brought a light to them and showed the queens living through all of that and surviving to make beauty in this world. It’s this huge, uplifting message that touches everybody,” Campbell says. “We don’t wallow in our victimhood. There’s a lot to be victimized by in today’s world…. I think one of the markers of the drag community, of the gay community, the LGBTQ community; we rise above it and we take tragedy and turn it into something life-affirming. As much as we talk about those heavy things, we don’t get stuck there. And that’s not being superficial; it’s life as a celebration. Let’s have fun while we’re living through this not so easy world. Let’s bring some color, fun, and magic.”

Adds RuPaul: “Under the glitz and glitter, our drag queens are sweet and sensitive souls. They bravely discuss the obstacles they have encountered as they try to navigate their way through a patriarchal society. This season alone, our queens opened up about their personal experiences…. in the process, their stories become our stories.”