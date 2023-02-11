Danny Trejo made a surprise appearance and referenced iconic queens of the past as the season 15 gals filmed a Daytona Wind sequel.

The queens' Daytona Wind blew from dusk till dawn on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, when actor Danny Trejo made a surprise appearance during the cast's acting challenge.

On Friday's episode of the Emmy-winning competition series, the 78-year-old Desperado and Machete star crashed the final scene of the queens' sitcom spoof as the shocked cast looked on in disbelief — and while RuPaul cackled from his directing post.

Trejo appeared during the end of the challenge in a major plot twist when he burst through the door as Big Daddy, the (supposedly deceased) love interest at the center of the fictional story, which served as a continuation of the first Daytona Wind acting challenge from Drag Race season 14.

"If you stay Machete, you ain't gotta get Machete," Trejo said as he entered the scene, referencing Mama RuPaul's affinity for the lyrics to Suga Free's 1997 single "If U Stay Ready."

Danny Trejo Drag Race gif Danny Trejo surprises the queens of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' | Credit: MTV/World of Wonder

He went on to exclaim, "I'm back, back, back again officially," a nod to fan-favorite queen Alyssa Edwards' All Stars 2 re-entrance line after she was brought back into the competition following her elimination.

Trejo's performance also included Laganja Estranja's season 6 Werk Room entrance line ("Oh, you wanted a twist?") as well as Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo's iconic exit line from season 11 ("Vanjie! Miss Vanjie!") as he backed out of the room.

"I was very shocked when I saw Big Daddy walk through the door. I did not expect to see Machete. I was gagged," Luxx Noir London later said of the Trejo shocker in Untucked.

RuPaul's Drag Race Danny Trejo crashes 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 acting challenge. | Credit: MTV/World of Wonder

Untucked also featured extra footage from Trejo's scene, including a bit where he expressed gratitude for being invited to the show by RuPaul.

"This has been a lot of fun. I have to tell you something. I've been in 300 movies, I've died more than anybody in Hollywood, and when I told my daughter that I was going to be on this show, she actually started cussing me out," he said. "You are her favorite show. [I said] 'Honey, I worked with De Niro!' [And she said], 'Dad, I don't care!'"

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 continues Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

