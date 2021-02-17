RuPaul's Drag Race: Corona Can’t Keep a Good Queen Down will premiere on VH1.

New RuPaul's Drag Race documentary to show that COVID can't keep queens down

RuPaul's Drag Race wasn't about to sashay away into the abyss during a global pandemic, and VH1 is set to tell the story of how the show created one of its most ambitious seasons yet amid the coronavirus crisis.

The network revealed Wednesday that it will air the feature documentary RuPaul's Drag Race: Corona Can't Keep a Good Queen Down, which explores how the Emmy-winning series taped its ongoing season 13 last year in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The standalone doc features interviews with the season 13 cast — including Kandy Muse, Utica Queen, Symone, and Tamisha Iman, all of whom are featured in the new trailer below — capturing the raw emotions, hope, and anxiety surrounding the production, which was filmed with strict safety measures (including quarantines and mandatory mask wearing) in place for both the cast and crew as they became one of the first shows to return to filming in Hollywood. Guests on this season include Cynthia Erivo, Anne Hathaway, Scarlett Johansson, Nicole Byer, and Ts Madison.

"I've been tested, my hands are washed, I've been quarantined," Muse says in the preview, while Utica adds: "They were doing everything in their power to make sure COVID didn't rain on this parade."

"I've had one-night stands that I was more scared about," season 13's Tina Burner previously told EW of filming the season. "It was such a tight-run ship, and I never felt unsafe. Procedures were intact. I felt safer there in a pandemic… than being in my house!"

RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 continues this Friday on VH1, followed by RuPaul's Drag Race: Corona Can't Keep a Good Queen Down on Friday, Feb. 26, at 8 p.m. ET, in place of a new episode of season 13. The regular competition resumes with the fan-favorite Snatch Game challenge on Friday, March 5.

