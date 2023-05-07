RuPaul's Drag Race star Carmen Carrera recounts terrifying experience at deadly Miami club shooting
Model and former RuPaul's Drag Race season 3 contestant Carmen Carrera has recounted surviving a deadly nightclub shooting in Miami.
"So I just experienced my first nightclub shooting," Carrera tweeted Sunday morning, linking to a local news report about the incident, which occurred at Gala club. "Fabolous and J Balvin were both in the building. It was a high-end club."
The city's CBS affiliate reported that a man was killed and two women were injured in the shooting, which took place shortly before 4 a.m. local time.
"As the entire club ducts [sic] down, I grabbed my girlfriends and jet out the door," Carrera said. "I cannot believe this is the reality of the world we live in today."
Carrera rose to prominence in 2011 on the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race, placing fifth after competing alongside winner (and eventual All Stars 7 queen) Raja and fellow queens (and future All Stars competitors) Manila Luzon, Alexis Mateo, and Yara Sofia.
Since competing on the show, Carrera has come out as a trans woman, fighting for transgender rights and mounting a successful career as a model and TV personality.
