Carrera said musicians J Balvin and Fabolous were also inside the building when an assailant killed a man at the bar Gala.

Model and former RuPaul's Drag Race season 3 contestant Carmen Carrera has recounted surviving a deadly nightclub shooting in Miami.

"So I just experienced my first nightclub shooting," Carrera tweeted Sunday morning, linking to a local news report about the incident, which occurred at Gala club. "Fabolous and J Balvin were both in the building. It was a high-end club."

The city's CBS affiliate reported that a man was killed and two women were injured in the shooting, which took place shortly before 4 a.m. local time.

"As the entire club ducts [sic] down, I grabbed my girlfriends and jet out the door," Carrera said. "I cannot believe this is the reality of the world we live in today."

EW has reached out to Carrera and representatives for J Balvin and Fabolous for more information.

Carrera rose to prominence in 2011 on the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race, placing fifth after competing alongside winner (and eventual All Stars 7 queen) Raja and fellow queens (and future All Stars competitors) Manila Luzon, Alexis Mateo, and Yara Sofia.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Carmen Carrera attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Carmen Carrera | Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Since competing on the show, Carrera has come out as a trans woman, fighting for transgender rights and mounting a successful career as a model and TV personality.

Subscribe to EW's Quick Drag podcast for recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: