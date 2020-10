RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 queens reunite for Halloween special

Bring Back My Ghouls will include lip-syncs, tipping, and a message from RuPaul.

The queens of RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 will collectively preach the boo-based gospel of Aiden Zhane this Spooky Season.

EW can exclusively reveal that the 2020 class of Drag Race queens is reuniting for the Bring Back My Ghouls Halloween variety special presented by Emmy-winning production company World of Wonder.

Image zoom World of Wonder

Closet and Brita will also head the special's Time to Vote segment — created in partnership with Vote Save America — aimed at promoting the importance of voting in the upcoming election through a parody of RuPaul's "Peanut Butter" music video.

"I am so excited to be back together with my season 12 sisters," Closet said in a statement. "Due to the pandemic, we haven't been able to go on tour, so this is a fun chance to spend time with each other as well as the fans."

Look out for the RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 queens on Bring Back My Ghouls when the event begins streaming Friday, Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on World of Wonder's YouTube channel and the WOW Presents Plus subscription service.

