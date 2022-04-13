RuPaul's Drag Race reveals first all-winners cast for All Stars 7
Winner, winner, eight chicken dinners, please.
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 has assembled the most powerful cast in her-story, with the franchise's first all-winners season reuniting past champions for a spectacular contest to crown the "Queen of All Queens" set to debut May 20 on Paramount+.
The network announced Wednesday the roster of queens returning to the Main Stage to compete for a (greatly increased) $200,000 prize, includes Raja (season 3), Jinkx Monsoon (season 5), Monét X Change (All Stars 4), Trinity The Tuck (All Stars 4), Yvie Oddly (season 11), Jaida Essence Hall (season 12), The Vivienne (Drag Race UK season 1), and Shea Couleé (All Stars 5).
Though each queen has a single Drag Race title to their name, they've each amassed impressive careers since winning the show, from Monét's X Change Rate talk series and Jaida and Shea strutting Rihanna's Savage x Fenty runway show, to Jinkx's supporting role in the Kristen Stewart holiday rom-com Happiest Season.
See the crowned queens sashay their way back into the Werk Room when RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 debuts Friday, May 20 on Paramount+ with two new episodes. The drama will continue with new episodes of Untucked also available to stream on Paramount+.
Watch the All Stars RuVeal in the video above, and read on to re-meet the queens of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7.
Jaida Essence Hall (season 12 winner)
Maxi challenges won: 3
Snatch Game character: Cardi B
Memorable moment: Proving that the only way to get Jeff Goldblum to focus is to "look over there!"
Read EW's season 12 winner interview with the essence of beauty.
Jinkx Monsoon (season 5 winner)
Maxi challenges won: 2
Snatch Game character: Little Edie [spelling?]
Memorable moment: Teaching us that it only takes a spritz of Delusion to convince ourselves of anything.
Read EW's season 5 winner interview with Seattle's premier Jewish narcoleptic drag queen.
Monét X Change (season 10; All Stars 4 winner)
Maxi challenges won: 0; 3
Snatch Game character: Maya Angelou; Whitney Houston
Memorable moment: Soaking up the power of a fakeout split.
Read EW's AS4 winner interview with the queen who drove up the Pit Stop's exchange rate.
Raja (season 3 winner)
Maxi challenges won: 3
Snatch Game character: Tyra Banks
Memorable moment: Launching the infamous tulle-gate scandal by wigging out in a too-perfect hair dress.
Read EW's season 3 winner interview with the toot-and-boot legend.
Shea Couleé (season 9; All Stars 5 winner)
Maxi challenges won: 4, 2
Snatch Game character: Naomi Campbell; Flavor Flav
Memorable moment: Giving us life — and giving birth — as 9021-HO's most senior student, Grandrea (R.I.P.).
Read EW's AS5 winner interview with the top model who didn't come to play.
Trinity The Tuck (season 9; All Stars 4 winner)
Maxi challenges won: 3; 4
Snatch Game character: Amanda Lepore; Caitlyn Jenner
Memorable moment: Asking on behalf of us all, "Where are the jokes?"
Read EW's AS4 winner interview with the all-star body.
The Vivienne (RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 1 winner)
Maxi challenges won: 3
Snatch Game character: Donald Trump
Memorable moment: "All tea, no collusion," a Trump impression so scarily spot-on Alec Baldwin almost turned to Cheeto dust.
Yvie Oddly (season 11 winner)
Maxi challenges won: 1
Snatch Game character: Whoopi Goldberg
Memorable moment: The most oddly flexible lip-sync in Drag Race her-story.
Read EW's season 11 winner interview with Denver's commodity of drag oddity.
Check out an extended first look at the legendary returning queens during the grand finale of RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 on Friday April, 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1. Plus, leading up to the All Stars 7 premiere on Paramount+, VH1 will air Countdown to All Stars 7: You're a Winner Baby, a four-episode special where eight fan-favorite Drag Race queens will watch and react to the AS7 queens's best moments.
Countdown to All Stars 7: You're a Winner Baby airs Friday, April 29 through Friday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1 and the Drag Race YouTube channel. RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 hits Paramount+ on May 20.
