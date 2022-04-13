The AS7 cast includes eight past winners returning to become the first queen in her-story to triumph over RuPaul's Drag Race twice. Re-meet the queens here.

RuPaul's Drag Race reveals first all-winners cast for All Stars 7

RuPaul's Drag Race Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Winner, winner, eight chicken dinners, please.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 has assembled the most powerful cast in her-story, with the franchise's first all-winners season reuniting past champions for a spectacular contest to crown the "Queen of All Queens" set to debut May 20 on Paramount+.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 See the all-winners cast of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7.' | Credit: Paramount +

Though each queen has a single Drag Race title to their name, they've each amassed impressive careers since winning the show, from Monét's X Change Rate talk series and Jaida and Shea strutting Rihanna's Savage x Fenty runway show, to Jinkx's supporting role in the Kristen Stewart holiday rom-com Happiest Season.

See the crowned queens sashay their way back into the Werk Room when RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 debuts Friday, May 20 on Paramount+ with two new episodes. The drama will continue with new episodes of Untucked also available to stream on Paramount+.

Watch the All Stars RuVeal in the video above, and read on to re-meet the queens of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7.

Jaida Essence Hall (season 12 winner)

Maxi challenges won: 3

Snatch Game character: Cardi B

Memorable moment: Proving that the only way to get Jeff Goldblum to focus is to "look over there!"

Read EW's season 12 winner interview with the essence of beauty.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall returns for 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7.' | Credit: Paramount +

Jinkx Monsoon (season 5 winner)

Maxi challenges won: 2

Snatch Game character: Little Edie [spelling?]

Memorable moment: Teaching us that it only takes a spritz of Delusion to convince ourselves of anything.

Read EW's season 5 winner interview with Seattle's premier Jewish narcoleptic drag queen.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 Season 5 winner Jinkx Monsoon returns for 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7.' | Credit: Paramount +

Monét X Change (season 10; All Stars 4 winner)

Maxi challenges won: 0; 3

Snatch Game character: Maya Angelou; Whitney Houston

Memorable moment: Soaking up the power of a fakeout split.

Read EW's AS4 winner interview with the queen who drove up the Pit Stop's exchange rate.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 'AS4' winner Monét X Change returns for 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7.' | Credit: Paramount +

Raja (season 3 winner)

Maxi challenges won: 3

Snatch Game character: Tyra Banks

Memorable moment: Launching the infamous tulle-gate scandal by wigging out in a too-perfect hair dress.

Read EW's season 3 winner interview with the toot-and-boot legend.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 Season 3 winner Raja returns for 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7.' | Credit: Paramount +

Shea Couleé (season 9; All Stars 5 winner)

Maxi challenges won: 4, 2

Snatch Game character: Naomi Campbell; Flavor Flav

Memorable moment: Giving us life — and giving birth — as 9021-HO's most senior student, Grandrea (R.I.P.).

Read EW's AS5 winner interview with the top model who didn't come to play.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 'AS5' winner Shea Couleé returns for 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7.' | Credit: Paramount +

Trinity The Tuck (season 9; All Stars 4 winner)

Maxi challenges won: 3; 4

Snatch Game character: Amanda Lepore; Caitlyn Jenner

Memorable moment: Asking on behalf of us all, "Where are the jokes?"

Read EW's AS4 winner interview with the all-star body.



RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 'AS4' winner Trinity The Tuck returns for 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7.' | Credit: Paramount +

The Vivienne (RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 1 winner)

Maxi challenges won: 3

Snatch Game character: Donald Trump

Memorable moment: "All tea, no collusion," a Trump impression so scarily spot-on Alec Baldwin almost turned to Cheeto dust.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 'UK1' winner The Vivienne returns for 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7.' | Credit: Paramount +

Yvie Oddly (season 11 winner)

Maxi challenges won: 1

Snatch Game character: Whoopi Goldberg

Memorable moment: The most oddly flexible lip-sync in Drag Race her-story.

Read EW's season 11 winner interview with Denver's commodity of drag oddity.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly returns for 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7.' | Credit: Paramount +

Check out an extended first look at the legendary returning queens during the grand finale of RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 on Friday April, 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1. Plus, leading up to the All Stars 7 premiere on Paramount+, VH1 will air Countdown to All Stars 7: You're a Winner Baby, a four-episode special where eight fan-favorite Drag Race queens will watch and react to the AS7 queens's best moments.

Countdown to All Stars 7: You're a Winner Baby airs Friday, April 29 through Friday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1 and the Drag Race YouTube channel. RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 hits Paramount+ on May 20.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including weekly season 14 recaps with the cast, adapted from our new Quick Drag series airing Fridays at 10:05 p.m. ET/7:05 p.m. PT on the @EW Twitter account.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: