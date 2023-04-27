Eliminated queens will vie for $50,000 based on Untucked viewers voting for their runway looks through the season, which includes Zooey Deschanel, JoJo Siwa, and Idina Menzel as guest judges.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 just ru-vealed a major twist for its eliminated queens in the first full-length trailer for the new season ahead.

The just-released preview confirmed that, for the first time in Drag Race her-story, a viewer vote will determine which of the ousted ladies will receive a $50,000 prize and the title of Queen of the Fame Games, as the eliminated contestants show off their unused runway looks online and in showings of Untucked throughout All Stars 8's run on Paramount+.

EW exclusively interviewed each of the returning queens before the season premiere, and Kandy — season 13 runner-up — teased an "unforgettable" season in store.

"This is a very emotional cast. The girls cry for anything. You know, some cat fights, it's going to be good. I read the s--- [fans] say online, and maybe people don't expect this cast to be the top of the top, but this cast brought it this time around," Kandy told EW. "Don't be fooled by these girls. This cast, these girls, are some fierce ass competition, and they came to win."

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 premieres May 12 on Paramount+. Watch the new trailer above.

Subscribe to EW's Quick Drag podcast for recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: