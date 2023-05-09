The RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 runway: It's fashion. But is it fashion? It's fashion, according to the cast of queens set to sashay glowed-up looks across the season ahead.

As the 12 returning competitors exclusively tell EW, further yassification of Mama RuPaul's Main Stage is in store, with the cast virtually all agreeing that one queen in particular had the biggest season-to-season evolution of the group.

But, who hit the slay button the hardest? Read on to find out which queen the AS8 cast thinks has the biggest glow-up on the season ahead, and tune in to find out for yourself when RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 premieres Friday, May 12 on Paramount+.

Alexis Michelle

"There's going to be a lot of surprise and a lot of jaw-dropping moments, but if I had to pick one person, I can't wait to watch it myself, and I can't wait for the world to see Jessica Wild's journey on this season. She was one of my dear friends before this experience, and the bond now is just like, deep, true sisterhood that I feel with every girl in this bunch. This is a very special bunch, and the passion that we brought to this season I think really bonded us together. [In terms of the runway,] after me? One of my main objectives, I know that I can't go in and if somebody already doesn't care for me, I can't change that, but what I wanted to do was I wanted to try to look like a million bucks at all times, because, even on season 9, I don't feel that I fully represented myself aesthetically for the queen I was then, and that's nothing to the queen that I am now when it comes to drag and aesthetics. One of my top goals was look great at all times so that no matter what's going down, you can't say shit about that. I feel like that's something I was able to achieve, but, who else brought it to the runway? My New York sister Kandy Muse brought it to the runway, we were stomping every week, but, let me just say all of my social media accounts are now Kahanna Montrese stan accounts. Kahanna Montrese is one of the finest, fiercest, most beautiful drag queens in the whole world. Don't get it twisted. We all bow down to the temple of Kahanna. Honey, I can't wait to see those looks on camera."

Darienne Lake

"You think Lala Ri, because, last time we saw her... oh, yeah, but, at least [the bags] are biodegradable, I give her props for that. It wasn't plastic. Thinking of the environment, she's an environmental queen. The last we saw her was that tragic moment, but, I mean, how memeable did it become? People were dressing like Lala Ri in the bags for Halloween and I saw it two years in a row. It was awesome. Especially because they're so flammable."

Heidi N Closet

"I'd probably say Kahanna. Kahanna really had a major glow-up, I think out of our seasons, me and her probably had the biggest glow-ups. So, if I can't say myself, I'd probably say Kahanna."

Jaymes Mansfield

"In terms of their glow-up I have to say probably a tie between Jessica Wild and Monica Beverly Hillz, because it's been so long since they've been on television, so people don't know what to expect. [On the runway], obviously me! Outside of myself, I think Jimbo is always unexpected, you never know what's going to come out of her. Costumes, shapes, smell, you never know."

Jessica Wild

"Everybody impressed me, that's why I can't choose one, because this season is full of surprises. They even surprised me.... I'm impressed in every episode. This cast is very special."

Jimbo

"I'd say maybe Jessica Wild. She's an OG queen from season 2 and she has been out there twirling for I guess 10 years or so since her season aired. That's a lot of time of growth, and a lot of time to invest in your drag and art form, so we're expecting big things from Miss Jessica Wild.... people will be gagging the most over Lala Ri. The Lala Ri Experience is like an onion, there are so many layers to it. I'm always finding out more about The Lala Ri Experience every time I enjoy it. Her fashion, her beauty, her style, and her dance are just so incredible, so I think everybody is going to be blown away. This time, she left the bags at home!"

Kahanna Montrese

"Monica is a good one, right out of the gate. We were like, this is the only woman living her truth. Looking up to her on season 5, when she came out, I was like, oh my God, how brave, to see her finally living that version of her life that she's always wanted to is so magical in person. it was like, yes ma'am, and you could just feel how much fun she was having just being herself. For me that was the biggest one.... But, who consistently turned it for me [was] Alexis Michelle. Gag-worthy, honey. When I say bitch was everything. Sorry for my language, honey, but that's how much I was gagging. Every runway I was thoroughly impressed. Mama was turning it."

Lala Ri

"Jaymes. I think so, because Jaymes went home first on her season, so she had a lot of room to grow.... [The biggest glow-up on the runway is] Lala Ri and Kahanna Montrese, yes!"

Monica Beverly Hillz

"I'd have to say myself, hello! Actually, Kahanna Montrese. Oh, baby, she's stunning, the Vegas live show, I think the fans are really going to be gagged by what Miss Kahanna has to bring."

Mrs. Kasha Davis

"Jessica Wild. Superstar! [Who will] surprise people the most? Jimbo. I'm not sure that it will be a surprise, but Jimbo is a float in a parade. I mean there's so much happening. There are little minions underneath carrying her around. It's just fantastic."

Naysha Lopez

"Easy answer to this, and everyone should have the same answer, because this person I feel just blew everyone away, and it's Jessica Wild. When she competed the first time, I think it's season 2, she was still living in Puerto Rico, there was a huge language barrier, but the way she learned how to speak English, because she mastered it now.... she's hilarious, she's charming, and I'm so glad at what I got to witness with Jessica.... I have two people from the runway: Me, because I only got to do a couple of runways [on season 8], so I'm going to say me, but also Kahanna Montrese. Not even [just] the runway, she's this little ebony goddess, she's a Barbie, on the runway."

