The competition series has been renewed to continue streaming on Paramount+.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 is officially coming in 2023

Get ready to say "she ate" to season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

Paramount+ revealed Thursday that RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 will premiere new episodes on its streaming service sometime in 2023, as will accompanying installments of the popular companion series RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked.

Paramount+ further announced that RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 — the first-ever all-winners competition in Drag Race her-story, complete with a $200,000 prize — was the platform's most-watched original reality series to date in the United States, with views up almost 60 percent from All Stars 6.

Since its debut in 2012, All Stars has united past contestants from the main Drag Race series to compete for a spot in the show's Hall of Fame. Champions include Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, All Stars 4 double-winners Monét X Change and Trinity The Tuck, Shea Couleé, and Kylie Sonique Love.

"We're at this point in history, this time right now, where there's just so much s--- to have to deal with constantly, every day. It can be a scary time, and that's why I think it's so important to see the power of celebrating one another and uplifting one another, even in the midst of a competition," AS7 winner Jinkx Monsoon exclusively told EW in her coronation interview. "What resonated with people is just getting to celebrate people doing something they're passionate about…. it's the only antidote to the s--- we have thrown at us right now."

