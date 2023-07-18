"She came in, she got us together, and it was so exciting," Jimbo exclusively tells EW of the moment RuPaul entered the Werk Room to set the gals straight.

Jimbo and Kandy Muse say more queens tried to quit RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8

When her girls are in crisis, Mother RuPaul is there to make it all better — including the onscreen drama.

In an exclusive interview with EW, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 finalists Jimbo and Kandy Muse say that the cast nearly narrowed from six to two much quicker than it would've taken in the regular competition, as four queens reportedly attempted to leave the show on episode 7, before Ru swooped in to give the girls a much-needed pep talk.

"After Heidi left the competition, the aura was a little weird.... it just planted seeds for trees for people to be like, oh, she left? I could leave, too," Kandy recalls of the moment Kahanna Montrese, seemingly dissatisfied with the thought of participating in the upcoming Forensic Queens comedy sketch, began packing her things to quit.

"There was a lot that was involved," Kandy continues, noting that, in addition to queens fighting over their roles for about an hour, "a few of the girls were just not having it. It's a very stressful competition. People don't realize how stressful it is."

Jimbo says she was "really excited when Mama Ru came in" to save the cast as "everyone was dropping like flies" after Kahanna's attempted exit. RuPaul's subsequent moment of tough love saw Kandy and Kahanna break down in tears, and everyone remained in the competition.

Jimbo + Kandy Muse Drag Race . Credit Paramount+ RuPaul scolds the 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8' queens. | Credit: Paramount+

"I was like, 'You better get Ru, that's the only thing that's going to fix this,' and, five minutes later, they got Mama Ru. She came in, she got us together, and it was so exciting, it was like, you know when mom comes with the fly-swatter and you're all going to get spanked? I was just excited because I knew I wasn't getting a spanking," Jimbo says, while Kandy adds, "You and Jessica were good!"

Tune in to see which queen wins RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 when the Grand Finale premieres Friday on Paramount+. Listen to audio from Jimbo and Kandy's recap on EW's Quick Drag podcast feed below, and watch the full video interview at the top of this post.

Subscribe toEW's Quick Drag podcast for recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: