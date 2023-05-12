Surprise RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 lip-sync assassin gags queens in shocking reunion: 'How could you!?'
Warning! This article contains spoilers for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8.
A very particular someone just crashed Jimbo's special day.
Friday's two-part RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 premiere ended with one of the most anticipated Main Stage matchups of the modern Drag Race era, with Pangina Heals — Drag Race Thailand judge and RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. the World competitor — returning to put an end to unfinished business as an AS8 lip-sync assassin.
After RuPaul named Jimbo (who first competed on Canada's Drag Race season 1 before clashing with Pangina several times on UK vs. the World) as the week's winning queen for her comedic performance in the RDR Live acting challenge, she called the Canadian icon back to the stage to face her mystery opponent in a lip-sync battle.
Mama Ru prompted the unidentified queen to "RuVeal" herself from backstage, and, as the curtain raised, several guesses — including "Trinity K. Bonet!" — sounded out from the safe queens' holding area, with Kandy Muse even commending the assassin for coming "in a dress, honey."
Jimbo's mouth hung open when Pangina was unveiled, as the pair had a memorably contentious run on UK vs. the World after the former ignited intense fan backlash for criticizing Pangina on the 2022 spin-off's final episode.
"Pangina? Why? Gag to the gag to the gag, gag, gagged," Jimbo said in a confessional, reflecting on the fact that Pangina eliminated Jimbo on their prior season together. "On UK vs. the World, she sent my ass packing. I just want to beat this bitch and win that cash."
Back on the Main Stage, Jimbo turned to RuPaul to jokingly ask, "How could you!?" though she and Pangina exchanged warm greetings before lip-syncing to Cyndi Lauper's "She Bop."
Pangina ultimately won the lip-sync, putting the elimination in the hands of the group vote, which ended with season 8 queen Naysha Lopez leaving the competition.
"I certainly, on Canada's Drag Race, got so much love, so when I got a bit of trolling and a bit of hate on UK vs. the World, I was okay with that, it was par for the course. If you're in the public eye and on a competition show where people are heavily invested, those same investments helped me be loved, so I know all the energy is not always positive all the time, but at the end of the day, I know my intention and who I am in this world, and I am a wonderful person with a great heart and a lot to give," Jimbo previously told EW of the flak she received for her UK vs. the World spat with Pangina, whom she now considers a good friend. "Do I regret [the drama]? No. That's Untucked. I was in my feelings in those moments. Of course, do I want to handle it differently? Sure, maybe, but, at the end of the day, I was eliminated early in something I put all of my heart and soul into, and I owed it to myself and my fans to give a performative reaction, so I didn't want to sit there and be like, 'No, I'm fine, it's all a show. I'm totally fine,' and just hold it all back, because who is that serving? I'm not doing my job then and nobody's getting the entertainment they want."
