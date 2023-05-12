"I certainly, on Canada's Drag Race, got so much love, so when I got a bit of trolling and a bit of hate on UK vs. the World, I was okay with that, it was par for the course. If you're in the public eye and on a competition show where people are heavily invested, those same investments helped me be loved, so I know all the energy is not always positive all the time, but at the end of the day, I know my intention and who I am in this world, and I am a wonderful person with a great heart and a lot to give," Jimbo previously told EW of the flak she received for her UK vs. the World spat with Pangina, whom she now considers a good friend. "Do I regret [the drama]? No. That's Untucked. I was in my feelings in those moments. Of course, do I want to handle it differently? Sure, maybe, but, at the end of the day, I was eliminated early in something I put all of my heart and soul into, and I owed it to myself and my fans to give a performative reaction, so I didn't want to sit there and be like, 'No, I'm fine, it's all a show. I'm totally fine,' and just hold it all back, because who is that serving? I'm not doing my job then and nobody's getting the entertainment they want."