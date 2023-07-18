Jimbo opens up to EW about scream-crying inside a portable toilet and sticking her head into an air conditioning vent after losing several lip-syncs.

Jimbo had meltdown in porta potty on Drag Race set after losing lip-syncs: 'I couldn't take it anymore'

Virtually every day is Jimbo's special day — unless it's the day she loses a lip-sync.

"I couldn't take it anymore, and I stuck my entire head in the air conditioning tube. I just needed to change my perspective, and the only thing that would do that was the sound in the intense air conditioning," Jimbo explains of her headspace after losing her third AS8 Lip-Sync for Your Legacy, this time against lip-sync assassin and season 14 queen Jasmine Kennedie on episode 5. "I was like, 'I'm fine, don't worry you guys, I'm just going to go into the bathroom,' and the bathroom is literally made of paper."

Kandy confirmed that the bathroom in question was "a porta potty," and recalls Jimbo walking inside "screaming" after the Main Stage battle.

"I lost my mind, just, like, crying, putting myself down. Everyone's outside and they could listen," she says. "I left there like, 'Haha, I'm totally fine, off to get my lunch now,' and then I literally walked through the [cast holding] tent and, at the back, there's an industrial air conditioner with a tube this big, perfect for my head. I went and stuck my head in this air conditioner and tried to like, climb into it. I just needed intense feelings to change where I was, so, winning was everything."

RuPaul's Drag Race Jimbo on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8' | Credit: Paramount+

Eventually, after prior losses on both Canada's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. the World, Jimbo won her first-ever Drag Race lip-sync against All Stars 6's lip-sync guru Silky Nutmeg Ganache on All Stars 8's ninth episode.

Listen to Jimbo recount her meltdown at around the 59:37 mark in EW's Quick Drag podcast above. The RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 Grand Finale premieres Friday on Paramount+.

