The Canada's Drag Race and UK vs. the World queen also talks fallout from the Pangina Heals drama and what to expect from All Stars 8 ahead.

It's always a special day when Canada's Drag Race breakout Jimbo is around — unless you're one of RuPaul's wigs.

The RuPaul's Drag All Stars 8 competitor — the second queen, after The Vivienne, to join an American All Stars edition after first competing on an international franchise — exclusively tells EW how she allegedly stole a piece of Mama Ru's hair during production of last year's UK vs. the World spin-off.

"I do have a few things. This is from my Snatch Game, my placard [of] my Joan Rivers.... and these are my cards for my answers. I had so much fun, this is from me winning Snatch Game," Jimbo says in the video interview above of the items she took from Canada's Drag Race, before shifting to tell an unconfirmed-to-be-true story about a hilarious, potentially fantastical recollection of events from set. "And, from UK vs. the World, I stole this: This is a lock of RuPaul's hair. Mama Ru. She didn't even wake up — I mean, notice — she didn't even notice.... I'm sneaky, I have my ways, she wasn't looking."

Drag Race EW Interview video 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8' queen Jimbo for EW. | Credit: EW

The "admission" is in line with Jimbo's signature brand of comedy and pot-stirring antics fans fell in love with across the performer's two prior seasons, which also included a memorable clash with Drag Race Thailand judge and fellow UK vs. the World contender Pangina Heals.

Though Jimbo courted a wealth of fan affection on Canada's Drag Race season 1, she received intense blowback following UK vs. the World, particularly after she read Pangina — who chose to eliminate Jimbo at the end of the season's third episode — during a cast reunion on the series' final episode.

"I certainly, on Canada's Drag Race, got so much love, so when I got a bit of trolling and a bit of hate on UK vs. the World, I was okay with that, it was par for the course. If you're in the public eye and on a competition show where people are heavily invested, those same investments helped me be loved, so I know all the energy is not always positive all the time, but at the end of the day, I know my intention and who I am in this world, and I am a wonderful person with a great heart and a lot to give," Jimbo says.

She continues, "Do I regret it? No. That's Untucked. I was in my feelings in those moments. Of course, do I want to handle it differently? Sure, maybe, but, at the end of the day, I was eliminated early in something I put all of my heart and soul into, and I owed it to myself and my fans to give a performative reaction, so I didn't want to sit there and be like, 'No, I'm fine, it's all a show. I'm totally fine,' and just hold it all back, because who is that serving? I'm not doing my job then and nobody's getting the entertainment they want."

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 premieres May 12 on Paramount+. Watch Jimbo's full interview above.

