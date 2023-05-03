Jessica also tells EW how her All Stars 6 lip-sync assassin role reignited a fire to compete and why ESL queens shouldn't hold themselves back because of language.

After first competing alongside RuPaul's Emmy-winning makeup artist on Drag Race's sophomore season back in 2010, Jessica exclusively tells EW (in the video interview above) that she bumped into Raven during production of AS8, which Jessica is set to compete on as one of 12 returning queens vying for a crown and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

"We were busy, she was doing her thing, and I was doing my thing, but we crossed each other at some point, and I was like, 'Bitch, you're skinny, look at you!' and she was like, 'You too, bitch!' [Her expression was] like, You're doing great, keep doing what you're doing," Jessica remembers. "She was always looking at me like [she was] so proud. And when Raven looks at you, that's like [she's saying], 'Bitch, I love you!' because of her expression."

RuPaul's Drag Race Raven on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 2 and Jessica Wild for EW. | Credit: Paramount+; EW

She continues, "It's crazy to be in front of Raven. That is my season 2 sister and kind of the winner of every season she's on. I have a beautiful relationship with Raven's mother. One day she sent me a message like, 'Jessica, I was thinking about how amazing you and [Raven].... are doing so well in your life and your careers.'"

Since appearing on Drag Race season 2, Raven went on to compete on All Stars 1 and, eventually, received three Emmy nominations — winning one, in 2020 — for her work on Mama Ru's makeup.

Jessica tells EW that, after season 2, she contemplated never appearing on Drag Race again, but that positive fan reception to her guest appearance on All Stars 6 as a lip-sync assassin (which ultimately led to the elimination of her close friend, season 3 queen Yara Sofia) reignited a "fire" inside of her.

Drag Race EW Interview video Jessica Wild for EW. | Credit: EW

The Puerto Rico-born queen also says that she now feels more confident in herself as a person who speaks English as a second language, which led to a more liberated Jessica competing on AS8.

"Language barriers in my season, I thought it was a weakness because everybody spoke English. Now, because Sofia Vergara is one of the most successful artists in the industry — or Shakira — I just learned that, I speak two languages. No matter if one is broken, I speak two languages. That made me powerful, but, on season 2, I felt weak, I felt less," she explains. "I was frustrated. In season 8 of All Stars, it's giving me the opportunity to express myself, because my English isn't perfect, but I don't need to be perfect. I'm just going to be myself."

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 premieres May 12 on Paramount+. Watch Jessica's full interview above.

Subscribe to EW's Quick Drag podcast for recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: