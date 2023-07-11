"I think I’ve been through a lot as an artist, I don’t need to prove more. You know what Jessica Wild can offer," the All Stars 8 queen tells EW.

Unfortunately, our sweet, sweet dreams of a golden child turned into a nightmare as RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 said goodbye to Jessica Wild, a queen sweeter than an açai cocktail. But, as the Puerto Rican beauty tells EW's Quick Drag podcast below, we haven't seen the last of her — not even close.

In her exit interview, after she was heartbreakingly sent packing by fellow AS8 queen Kandy Muse on Friday's episode of the competition series, the season 2 alum calls for herself to be cast as the host of a hypothetical (but heavily fan-demanded) Drag Race Puerto Rico spin-off. Elsewhere in the Q&A, Jessica reacts to Alexis Michelle's shocking lipstick vote for her on the previous week's episode, her performance in the makeover challenge, and how she feels about speaking two languages on the international Drag Race stage.

Read on for our interview with Jessica and listen to all of EW's Quick Drag podcast episodes in the feed below, before All Stars 8 continues Friday on Paramount+.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Alexis Michelle told me last week in her elimination interview that you two were close friends during filming. She also told me that, when she told you, "I love you, I can't pick your lipstick," it was more of a dialogue and not meant as a promise that she wouldn't vote for you. How did you interpret her saying that, and how did you feel knowing that she did vote for you?

In the moment when she told me, "I can't grab your lipstick," to me, it was like, I'm not going to grab your lipstick. But, I didn't take it like, Oh, if you don't grab my lipstick, I'm not going to grab yours. That's your decision, fine. If you don't grab my lipstick, thank you! But, I'm going to grab yours, because I'm voting based on what the judges are saying at this point. The four of us, we did great in the roast. No one did a horrible job, but she had the worst critiques, so, based on that, I made my decision…. She was playing the game however it was working for her. I know she loves me, we have a friendship, we have a sisterhood, and she helped me go through a lot of situations. I remember one day, one of my outfits didn't fit, and she helped me fit it. She let me borrow one of her wigs. She was helping everybody there, not just me. Alexis is sweet, it's just that things happen in the competition. When you're competing, you become a different person sometimes, and you want to survive.

It's unfortunate that we see the fandom interpret things that aren't there. You have real relationships, so I'm wondering what you thought about the memes about your reaction to Alexis crying?

That I was annoyed?

Were you?

I don't share [the memes] in case that's going to support a bully or something. I called Alexis and I [asked] her, "How do you feel?" Because, to me, it's hilarious. I love all of them, they're super funny and I live for them. That's the way that I'm taking all of this. My facial expressions, I love them. But, I think I do them all the time when people are talking to me. You learn stuff from yourself. I don't see myself 24 hours in front of the mirror. Maybe it was just a concerned face.

You weren't really annoyed?

No, because she was crying a lot! I don't know, maybe I was. To be honest, I don't know if that face is because I was like, What's going on? Maybe. I just love it, and this is a show. I cry if it's something really emotional, but Alexis is emotional 24 hours, you know?

This week, we had the fan-favorite makeover challenge where you welcomed a trio of lesbians into your drag families. Your subject looked gorgeous, but the judges pointed out that you had her in a very sensible boot. Was there more to that story?

At this point, they need to find details to tell you something, and there are no excuses. But, my poor Kitty Wild, she had little feet! It was so difficult to find a shoe for her — plus, she can't walk in heels, so, thank God she had those. I was fighting to find boots for her, at least something, because everything was painful for her, everything was uncomfortable, and I wanted her to at least walk…. She's a human and I need to listen to her, and she was uncomfortable with every shoe. I'm thankful that she didn't wear others that were horrible, and she was comfortable. I was just thinking of her. But, I'm not going to wear flip-flops because she can't walk in heels. Send me home looking great, you know?

You and Jimbo landed in the bottom and voted for each other, but you spent a lot of the season saying you couldn't vote for Kandy because you were proud that you both represented for Latinas. How did you feel the moment Kandy pulled your lipstick?

I was ready for any decision. I love myself and I did a great job, but Jimbo had four wins. I think it was fair to Jimbo because of the winnings. It was Jimbo's first time in the bottom. As much as I want this, Jimbo deserves it , too. I'm a fair person. Just being in the top three, I know I'm going to make the coin, I'm going to make my dreams come true, I'm fine, it's not that I'm leaving the competition defeated and angry. I'm going home because an amazing entertainer is taking that place…. I think it was going to be better [if] the three of [us] go to the final. It's not like Kandy broke my heart. I took it as a joke, like, "F--- you, Kandy!" It was going to be amazing for me to fight for the crown. It's just two more episodes, and now that I'm watching the show, that I'm getting all the love from the people, especially the Latin community and Puerto Ricans.

Right, you don't need a crown to represent well for people.

But, it feels good, more than the money: the title. For example, if I go back to Puerto Rico with the crown, baby, it's like a Miss Universe won. It's a life experience. It's a title that you are the Drag Superstar, and RuPaul representation is an honor…. I'm happy for Kandy, I'm happy for Jimbo, and I'm not angry at all with Kandy, no — but Puerto Rico is! I'm joking! [Laughs]

Alexis told me last week that the queens hoped that this season's format would be like All Stars 7 with no eliminations. Did you also hope for that?

No, I was ready for eliminations. I was ready for all of this. It's exciting. I think people love this format. The lip-sync, who's going home, I think it's great. Maybe if you call me again now that I did this one, I don't want to go home if you bring me back. I've been through a lot. Don't invite me to anything to send me home again.

Maybe we just need a whole Jessica Wild show?

Or maybe a Drag Race Puerto Rico or Caribbean. Call me and I will be there. But, at this point, I think I've been through a lot as an artist, I don't need to prove more. You know what Jessica Wild can offer. From now, call me to be a special guest, call me to be the host, call me to do a movie, because it's my time.

You would host Drag Race Puerto Rico if they asked?

Yes, of course. And I think I will give the mother image, like RuPaul. Because I have a trajectory!

Before the season, you and I spoke in an interview about queens whose first language is Spanish, and how they were received on the show many years ago versus now. Did you have those same anxieties going into All Stars 8?

It feels better because I was more secure. Now, I don't care if I don't know a word. I'm going to find another word. If I need time to think and translate in my head, I'm going to take that time. I'm more comfy. All those years, it was like, straight from Puerto Rico to film a show in the United States. It was very difficult because I was speaking Spanish all the time. Through these years, I pushed myself to talk more in English. It's not perfect, but I don't need to be perfect. I went to All Stars more concerned about challenges and not how I sound. If I survived season 2, I'm going to survive All Stars 8 even better, because at least now I understand what's happening around me when people are speaking English. Even if you're talking fast, I understand what you're saying. Those years, I was completely lost, and I'm proud of myself, watching myself express myself, I'm super proud about my English that I improved. I speak two languages; I can survive in English TV or Spanish TV. Let's do this.

