After the queens blew the roof off of the Main Stage in Joan: The Unauthorized Rusical, Kandy Muse brought the axe down on Jaymes Mansfield to get the chop on the latest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8. However, the comedy queen has — unlike Joan Crawford unceremoniously leaving MGM — made peace with her shocking elimination from the show, but still has some feelings on the run-up to the surprising moment.

Below, the season 9 alum tells EW how she feels about her time in the competition, introduces a conspiracy theory about artificial intelligence replacing her on the series, addresses re-following her AS8 sisters on Instagram, and shares her thoughts on the judges putting her in the bottom two against Kahanna Montrese. Read on for Jaymes' full elimination interview, and listen to the full conversation when it hits EW's Quick Drag podcast feed on Tuesday.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: This one hurts. I imagine you were surprised by this.

JAYMES MANSFIELD: As far as critical blows that could happen to one's ego, going home on a Joan Crawford challenge when your whole aesthetic is Old Hollywood… can I swear? I'll just say, that was f---ed up! [Laughs]

I want to start with the happenings of last week. When Heidi left the competition, everyone seemed shocked, but we only heard about it briefly at the top of this episode, and it wasn't mentioned again. How did Heidi's exit impact the vibe in the room?

It's safe to assume that it was a rather awkward feeling after everything was said and done. We didn't expect that to happen. But All Stars is full of twists and turns, and sometimes people just need to check out a little bit. She had to go to her home of bewilderment. Isn't that what they used to go to in the '50s when housewives would get exhausted, and they'd go away for a few months?

Speaking of bewildered, you were in the room for Snatch Game with Kahanna and Heidi. Could you sense the tension Kahanna spoke about?

I do comedy, so I can sometimes tell when a costar...is not really vibing with their material. If it's not their strong suit, you don't pick on them much. I picked up on the fact that she wasn't having a very good time, so I went easy on her. Some people, when it comes to comedy, it doesn't matter, they'll have fun with it regardless, and I guess to a certain extent some people will look at it and think [Heidi] was being mean-spirited, but I think she was just trying to make something happen.

I must commend you on Jennifer Coolidge. It was so funny. Did you hear from her after this?

I have not. It's really devastating. I understand she's a major star now. It's strange to see your colleagues be so successful, because she was my biggest competition for the longest time, and now I can't even say that confidently anymore.

In her exit interview, Darienne pointed out that you voted for her three times, and she suspected that you were also involved in the Jimbo/Kandy/Heidi/Lala alliance. Can you confirm?

I wish I could say I was part of a clique. I definitely hung out with them, but I never discussed alliances because I'm not very good when it comes to playing games like this. I didn't make any strong alliances or friendships while I was there, which is probably a big mistake. I didn't realize it was going to be such a big part of the game.

She also spoke about you unfollowing AS8 sisters on Instagram, but you since re-followed them. Can you tell me about that?

Oh, it's Pride Month! What's it called, rainbow-washing? Talk to me once the month is over. Once July 1 hits, we'll see.

Then the tea will spill.

I'm kidding, no!

They get unfollowed on July 1?

That's how it works. I'm just like Home Depot or Target or something. [Laughs]

Back on this episode, I think you did well in the Rusical, you were so funny, your Joan look was camp and fun, and I was scratching my head. At least in the judges' eyes, how does someone go from stealing the show in The Bitch Who Stole Christmas to being in the bottom on a Rusical? How did you feel about being in the bottom?

Here's something no one knows, I'll give it to you exclusively: While I was there, I actually woke up that morning with the worst fever in the world, I was bedridden, I couldn't get out of bed. I come to the runway the next day, the challenge already happened, I'm watching everything unfold. I think they used AI. That's what I think it is. They digitally put me inside the episode. I just showed up and was shocked to learn I was in the bottom.

Jaymes, were you actually sick that day?

What? I'm trying to spill my guts to you and you're questioning me and the integrity of my answer? That hurts! It happened, too, the episode I was in the bottom for the comedy challenge. You know AIs, when they write jokes…. You didn't see how weird my hands looked? It's a conspiracy.

As the person behind the artist, it must've been hard, because the judges said they were splitting hairs, they just separated the A-plusses from the A-minuses. What did that do to your spirit?

I left there knowing it was entirely the judges' fault. If that's a good way to look at it, they're the ones that made the decision. They could've just not put me there, that's all you can walk away with at the end of the day. It didn't rub off on my integrity at all. I still left there thinking I was just as great as I was. It is what it is. Sometimes, you go home on a God-damned Joan Crawford challenge.

The judges also read your Grace Jones look, with Ru and Michelle pointing out fit and proportions. Is there more to the story about how it came together?

This was the last look my designer gave to me. We didn't have time to do a fitting, so I brought it to Drag Race knowing the fitting could be off. It was supposed to fit my old measurements, and while I was there I was losing weight, because I just wouldn't eat. I was surviving off of Slim Fast, because you can't eat in a corset, it's going to come right back up. I was being told I should've sewn it in my free time, but, here's the thing: we were doing a musical, there was so much involved in that, the last thing on my mind after coming home exhausted was, let me whip out the sewing machine and fix this crotch.

You said in a confessional that everyone had just unanimously voted for Kahanna to leave last week. When Kandy chose your lipstick, was it a shock?

Honestly, no. When I sat down and had my plead-to-stay with Kandy, she mentioned several times that Kahanna is a very good friend of hers and that it would be hard for her to make the decision. She mentioned that every sentence. You could see [it] in her eyes, like, I'm packing your bags right now, don't be mad at me.

Did you make peace with Kandy soon after?

I made peace with it the second it happened. I wasn't mad about anything. That's the way it works. You signed up for this, you know how the game is played, and there's a possibility they're not going to want you to stay. You can't take it personally. People say, 'Don't you resent them for dashing your dreams?' My dreams were never dashed, okay? I'm not going to stop dreaming — you just have to alter it a little bit.

