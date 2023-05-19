Heidi N Closet reveals in Untucked that she wants to leave the competition.

The season 12 Miss Congeniality winner pulled off three stunning looks for the AS8 Supermarket Ball runway challenge, and appeared justifiably upset over not placing in the top following the judges' critiques.

"Does anyone feel that they should've been in the top?" fellow contestant Kandy Muse asked the group on Friday's episode of Drag Race's Untucked aftershow. "Baby, I'm done. Ya'll are in for a gag tonight, honey. I'm leaving," Heidi whispered to her friend as they sat side-by-side on a couch in the Werk Room.

"What?" Kandy asked her sister, to which Heidi repeated, "I'm leaving. I don't want to keep doing this. I'm leaving."

Kandy — who finished as season 13's runner-up — implored her sister to stay, telling Heidi that she "ain't going" away from the competition because she has "more to show" in the weeks ahead.

"Have fun," Heidi said. "I've shown enough."

Drag Race Heidi N Closet and Kandy Muse on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8' | Credit: Paramount+

Later, in a confessional, Kandy reflected on Heidi's assertion, which came after season 2 queen Jessica Wild was deemed the winner of the ball.

"Girl, I don't know where this is coming from. I don't know why all of a sudden Heidi wants to leave the competition," she said. "If the competition is getting to you, talk to us. Is it because you're not winning? Because there are girls that left early on in the competition that would've killed to be in your spot."

If Heidi follows through on leaving the competition, she would join a handful of contestants who've voluntarily exited the U.S. version of the show across its 14-year history — including season 6 competitor Adore Delano, who famously left All Stars 2 on episode 2 back in 2016.

"This time around, I actually brought things that [reflect that] this is my drag, this is what I want to present for this category versus I have to have something for a category," Heidi previously told EW of her All Stars 8 glow-up. "These looks? Stunning. I might be the fashion girl of the season."

Subscribe to EW's Quick Drag podcast for recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: