Lala joins EW's Quick Drag for a hilarious chat about who had the best Fame Games acceptance speech and the chaotic turbo mode on her variety show turntable.

Lala Ri reveals she had 2 unused bag looks planned for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8

In an exclusive interview with EW's Quick Drag podcast (below), the Fame Games winner and season 13 Miss Congeniality reveals that she initially planned to pay tribute to her iconically awful (and Golden Boot Award-winning) outfit from the season 13 Bag Ball runway challenge during her time on All Stars 8, but unforeseen complications got in the way.

"Everybody kept wondering why [I] didn't do something bag-related. I did plan on doing a bag moment — actually, twice," Lala explains. "The first-day look, when you walk into the main room, that was supposed to be an homage to the bag look. However, the designer, he did not finish it in time. It got shipped to me while I was already there. When it got shipped to me, it was complete chaos, a complete mess, it was worse than the look that I made. I can't wear this on the first day. Like, no."

She had another bag look prepared for the episode 5 RuVeal Yourself runway, but that fell apart, too.

RuPaul's Drag Race Lala Ri's bag look on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' | Credit: World of Wonder

"I was going to come out of a gift bag, and have a gift bag moment," Lala says. "That didn't get constructed the correct way, either, so that's how I came out and did the little spinny thing or whatever I did. I had two bag looks planned for the season that, unfortunately, never happened."

When asked whether or not she'll finish the looks in the future, Lala says she wants to carve out a new legacy thanks to her All Stars 8 achievements.

RuPaul's Drag Race 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8' Fame Games winner Lala Ri. | Credit: Paramount+

"Now that the All Stars Lala Ri has created so many new moments and new memories, I think the bag look has run its course," she confirms.

All episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 are now streaming on Paramount+. Listen to Lala's full Quick Drag interview above — in which she also discusses the "dangerous" turbo mode that had her falling off of her variety show turntable and who had the best Fame Games winner reaction on set — and catch up with all of EW's interviews from the season in the full podcast feed below.

