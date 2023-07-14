See every RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 eliminated queen's Fame Games runway looks
It's time to name the winning dame of RuPaul's Fame Games, henny, and EW has a handy guide to every RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 contending queen's runway looks in the running for the title.
As introduced by Mama Ru at the top of All Stars 8, this season's eliminated queens haven't sashayed away from the competition just yet, as all nine of this year's departed divas (minus Heidi N Closet, who's ineligible after quitting the competition) will contend for the Queen of the Fame Games title and a $60,000 prize based largely on their unused runway looks they would've worn if they'd remained on the show.
At the end of each week's Untucked (save for episode themes that required in-house design challenges, such as "I'm a Winner, Baby" and "Drag Family Resemblance" makeovers), the earlier eliminated queens — Monica Beverly Hillz, Naysha Lopez, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Darienne Lake, Jaymes Mansfield, Kahanna Montrese, and Lala Ri — walked the Main Stage in their runway looks outside of the main competition, in the hopes of courting fan-based votes to secure the Queen of the Fame Games honor.
In addition to Heidi's ineligibility, Alexis Michelle did not have any unused runways, as the episode following her elimination was a design challenge, and Jessica Wild was unfortunately ousted on the final competitive episode of the season, without a runway theme on the next installment. However, RuPaul moved the fan-favorite All Stars variety show to the penultimate episode of the season, so each of the eliminated queens could show off special skills in an extra bid for votes. The top-two queens — Lala and Jaymes — then lip-synced against each other for a chance to multiply their total Fame Games votes exponentially.
Fans can vote in the Fame Games up to 10 times, now through Sunday at midnight P.T. The winner will be announced at next week's finale.
To refresh your memory on the stunning looks that werked the Fame Games runway before you cast your vote, see all of the All Stars 8 eliminated queens' runway looks below.
Monica Beverly Hillz's Net Gala look:
Monica Beverly Hillz's Legen-dairy Queens look:
Naysha Lopez's Legen-dairy Queens look:
Monica Beverly Hillz's Ass the World Turns look:
Naysha Lopez's Ass the World Turns look:
Mrs. Kasha Davis' Ass the World Turns look:
Monica Beverly Hillz's RuVeal Yourself look:
Naysha Lopez's RuVeal Yourself look:
Mrs. Kasha Davis' RuVeal Yourself look:
Darienne Lake's RuVeal Yourself look:
Monica Beverly Hillz's Night of 1,000 Grace Joneses look:
Naysha Lopez's Night of 1,000 Grace Joneses look:
Mrs. Kasha Davis' Night of 1,000 Grace Joneses look:
Darienne Lake's Night of 1,000 Grace Joneses look:
Monica Beverly Hillz's Miss Fill-in-the-Blank look:
Naysha Lopez's Miss Fill-in-the-Blank look:
Mrs. Kasha Davis' Miss Fill-in-the-Blank look:
Darienne Lake's Miss Fill-in-the-Blank look:
Jaymes Mansfield's Miss Fill-in-the-Blank look:
Monica Beverly Hillz's Snow Bunny look:
Naysha Lopez's Snow Bunny look:
Mrs. Kasha Davis' Snow Bunny look:
Darienne Lake's Snow Bunny look:
Jaymes Mansfield's Snow Bunny look:
Kahanna Montrese's Snow Bunny look:
Lala Ri's Snow Bunny look:
Tune in to the season finale Friday, July 21 on Paramount+ to find out if Jimbo or Kandy Muse wins a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame — and to see which queen will take home the inaugural Fame Games prize.
