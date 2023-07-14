Look back at Kahanna Montrese, Lala Ri, and more All Stars 8 queens on the Fame Games runway as fan-based voting opens.

See every RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 eliminated queen's Fame Games runway looks

It's time to name the winning dame of RuPaul's Fame Games, henny, and EW has a handy guide to every RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 contending queen's runway looks in the running for the title.

As introduced by Mama Ru at the top of All Stars 8, this season's eliminated queens haven't sashayed away from the competition just yet, as all nine of this year's departed divas (minus Heidi N Closet, who's ineligible after quitting the competition) will contend for the Queen of the Fame Games title and a $60,000 prize based largely on their unused runway looks they would've worn if they'd remained on the show.

Drace Race All Stars Season 8 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8' Fame Games runway looks. | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

In addition to Heidi's ineligibility, Alexis Michelle did not have any unused runways, as the episode following her elimination was a design challenge, and Jessica Wild was unfortunately ousted on the final competitive episode of the season, without a runway theme on the next installment. However, RuPaul moved the fan-favorite All Stars variety show to the penultimate episode of the season, so each of the eliminated queens could show off special skills in an extra bid for votes. The top-two queens — Lala and Jaymes — then lip-synced against each other for a chance to multiply their total Fame Games votes exponentially.

Fans can vote in the Fame Games up to 10 times, now through Sunday at midnight P.T. The winner will be announced at next week's finale.

To refresh your memory on the stunning looks that werked the Fame Games runway before you cast your vote, see all of the All Stars 8 eliminated queens' runway looks below.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 eliminated queens' Fame Games runway looks

Monica Beverly Hillz's Net Gala look:

Monica Drace Race All Stars Season 8 Monica Beverly Hillz's Net Gala runway look | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Monica Beverly Hillz's Legen-dairy Queens look:

Monica Drace Race All Stars Season 8 Monica Beverly Hillz's Legen-dairy Queens look | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Naysha Lopez's Legen-dairy Queens look:

Naysha Drace Race All Stars Season 8 Naysha Lopez's Legen-dairy Queens look | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Monica Beverly Hillz's Ass the World Turns look:

Monica Drace Race All Stars Season 8 Monica Beverly Hillz's Ass the World Turns look | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Naysha Lopez's Ass the World Turns look:

Naysha Drace Race All Stars Season 8 Naysha Lopez's Ass the World Turns look | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Mrs. Kasha Davis' Ass the World Turns look:

Kasha Drace Race All Stars Season 8 Mrs. Kasha Davis' Ass the World Turns look | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Monica Beverly Hillz's RuVeal Yourself look:

Monica Drace Race All Stars Season 8 Monica Beverly Hillz's RuVeal Yourself look | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Naysha Lopez's RuVeal Yourself look:

Naysha Drace Race All Stars Season 8 Naysha Lopez's RuVeal Yourself look | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Mrs. Kasha Davis' RuVeal Yourself look:

Kasha Drace Race All Stars Season 8 Mrs. Kasha Davis' RuVeal Yourself look | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Darienne Lake's RuVeal Yourself look:

Darienne Drace Race All Stars Season 8 Darienne Lake's RuVeal Yourself look | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Monica Beverly Hillz's Night of 1,000 Grace Joneses look:

Monica Drace Race All Stars Season 8 Monica Beverly Hillz's Night of 1,000 Grace Joneses look | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Naysha Lopez's Night of 1,000 Grace Joneses look:

Naysha Drace Race All Stars Season 8 Naysha Lopez's Night of 1,000 Grace Joneses look | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Mrs. Kasha Davis' Night of 1,000 Grace Joneses look:

Kasha Drace Race All Stars Season 8 Mrs. Kasha Davis' Night of 1,000 Grace Joneses look | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Darienne Lake's Night of 1,000 Grace Joneses look:

Darienne Drace Race All Stars Season 8 Darienne Lake's Night of 1,000 Grace Joneses look | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Monica Beverly Hillz's Miss Fill-in-the-Blank look:

Monica Drace Race All Stars Season 8 Monica Beverly Hillz's Miss Fill-in-the-Blank look | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Naysha Lopez's Miss Fill-in-the-Blank look:

Naysha Drace Race All Stars Season 8 Naysha Lopez's Miss Fill-in-the-Blank look | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Mrs. Kasha Davis' Miss Fill-in-the-Blank look:

Kasha Drace Race All Stars Season 8 Mrs. Kasha Davis' Miss Fill-in-the-Blank look | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Darienne Lake's Miss Fill-in-the-Blank look:

Darienne Drace Race All Stars Season 8 Darienne Lake's Miss-Fill-in-the-Blank look | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Jaymes Mansfield's Miss Fill-in-the-Blank look:

Jaymes Drace Race All Stars Season 8 Jaymes Mansfield's Miss Fill-in-the-Blank look | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Monica Beverly Hillz's Snow Bunny look:

Monica Drace Race All Stars Season 8 Monica Beverly Hillz's Snow Bunny look | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Naysha Lopez's Snow Bunny look:

Naysha Drace Race All Stars Season 8 Naysha Lopez's Snow Bunny look | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Mrs. Kasha Davis' Snow Bunny look:

Kasha Drace Race All Stars Season 8 Mrs. Kasha Davis' Snow Bunny look | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Darienne Lake's Snow Bunny look:

Darienne Drace Race All Stars Season 8 Darienne Lake's Snow Bunny look | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Jaymes Mansfield's Snow Bunny look:

Jaymes Drace Race All Stars Season 8 Jaymes Mansfield's Snow Bunny look | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Kahanna Montrese's Snow Bunny look:

Kahanna Drace Race All Stars Season 8 Kahanna Montrese's Snow Bunny look | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Lala Ri's Snow Bunny look:

Lala Drace Race All Stars Season 8 Lala Ri's Snow Bunny look | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Tune in to the season finale Friday, July 21 on Paramount+ to find out if Jimbo or Kandy Muse wins a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame — and to see which queen will take home the inaugural Fame Games prize.

