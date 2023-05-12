The exiting queens will still walk the runway in their unused looks as they compete for a fan-voted $50,000 prize and the "Queen of the Fame Games" title on AS8.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 eliminated queens will walk the runway in unused looks for Fame Games twist

Warning: This article contains spoilers for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8.

The RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 eliminated queens aren't exactly sashaying away from the competition thanks to the new Fame Games twist.

Following the elimination of season 5 alum Monica Beverly Hillz at the end of Friday's All Stars 8 premiere, the season's second Untucked installment ended with a brief shot of Monica returning to walk the runway in the Net Gala look she would've used for the episode 2 runway theme if she'd remained in the competition. Thus, each of the queens ousted from the competition will be shown walking the runway at the tail end of the following week's Untucked, as they all vie for audience votes throughout the season.

The cast of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8' The cast of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8' | Credit: Paramount+

RuPaul first announced the "Fame Games" twist in the AS8 trailer, which confirmed that, for the first time in Drag Race her-story, a viewer vote will determine which of the exiting ladies will receive a $50,000 prize and the title of "Queen of the Fame Games." Each week, the eliminated contestants will show off their unused runway looks online and in showings of Untucked throughout All Stars 8's run on Paramount+, with fan-based voting beginning on July 14.

The sole remaining queen who wins the competition, however, will walk away with a place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame as well as a $200,000 check.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 continues Friday on Paramount+.

