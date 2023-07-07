The Fame Games kick into high gear next week, as the cast returns to perform the fan-favorite talent show before fan-based voting begins.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8.

Well, now we know why RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 didn't kick off with the traditional talent show challenge.

Following Friday's emotional installment of the series — which saw season 13 runner-up Kandy Muse win the fan-favorite makeover challenge before eliminating season 2 alum Jessica Wild from the competition — the episode ended with a lively teaser for next week's surprise variety production featuring the return of the season's previously eliminated queens.

"Let the Fame Games begin!" RuPaul says in the teaser, after gathering all of the eliminated queens into the Werk Room to introduce the task ahead. "For this week's Maxi challenge, you need to wow us in the Fame Games Variety Extravaganza. This is your last chance to impress the fans before they cast their votes."

"Y'all are competing for second place," Naysha said in the preview, while Monica added: "I am coming for the Fame Games crown." Jessica summed up the impending duel, saying, "It's gonna be an escandalo!"

Though she remained a popular contestant among the Drag Race fandom, season 12 Miss Congeniality winner Heidi N Closet will not participate in the talent show because she voluntarily quit All Stars 8 on episode 5.

One of the top-two queens (Kandy and Canada's Drag Race alum Jimbo) will be crowned the All Stars 8 winner on the July 21 finale, and will also not participate in the talent show.

Before the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 talent show airs Friday on Paramount+, catch up on all of EW's Quick Drag podcast elimination interviews with the departed queens below, and check the podcast feed Tuesday for Jessica's exit Q&A.

