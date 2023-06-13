Alexis exclusively talks with EW about her version of events in the Heidi-Kandy-Jimbo saga, plus she reveals there were more auditions for the Rusical — and confirms secret alliances!

The season 9 alum exclusively recounts her version of events to EW's Quick Drag podcast (below), revealing what she recalls happening during the moment Heidi alleged that Alexis heard Kandy Muse tell the season 12 Miss Congeniality winner about a plot to oust Jimbo from the competition.

"Apparently the discussion that happened between [Heidi] and Kandy happened in a space on set that was large enough for me to stand at the doorway of this space, but not be fully in the room and Heidi said that I was present in the doorway, that I heard, even if it was from across the room, that I heard it, and she said it registered on my face and that I walked away and didn't say anything," Alexis explains when asked why she thought Heidi asked her to corroborate what Kandy allegedly told Heidi about Jimbo.

Alexis adds that she doesn't recall the exact wording from that conversation, and explains that the reason it appeared that she flip-flopped on her initial confirmation of Heidi's story in the Werk Room was because she thought her AS8 sister was referencing a separate exchange.

"What I do remember was a different conversation that I had with Jimbo. Heidi had been upset, and because Heidi and Jimbo were close, they had a chat, and Heidi had said to Jimbo — I don't know what her words were — something to the effect of what was said in that Werk Room conversation. So, Jimbo said, 'Have you heard that?' and even then, I didn't remember the exchange that happened between Kandy and Heidi, but I said to Jimbo, I hadn't heard that, but I wouldn't be surprised," recalls Alexis. "That's not an undercut at all to Kandy. It's a competition, and Jimbo is fierce competition, so the fact that was something that Kandy might've even been thinking about is reasonable, and I don't hold it against her, and I don't think anybody else should."

Heidi and Alexis on Drag Race Heidi N Closet and Alexis Michelle on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8' | Credit: Paramount+

Elsewhere in the interview, Alexis reveals that there were more auditions held for parts in the Joan: The Unauthorized Rusical challenge, including one between herself and Jessica Wild that she says she ultimately conceded to allow her friend to take the role she felt more comfortable in.

"No, I did not want that role," she remembers of the part she eventually got: a country-twanged take on Joan Crawford's life, which she calls "an opportunity" because it was so challenging, but says that no one on the cast jumped at the change to take it. "I was also particularly fond of Jessica's track, and I didn't want Jessica to be overwhelmed with the busy lyrics of the country one, so I did my sis a solid and stepped over and took that one."

Listen to Alexis' full Quick Drag interview above, in which she also discusses secret alliances, her thoughts on placing among the safe queens for the Rusical, and gives a juicy tease for drama brewing in next week's Werk Room.

