Alexis Michelle says 'intensity' of upcoming AS8 drama is unlike anything else in RuPaul's Drag Race history

In an exclusive interview with EW's Quick Drag podcast (below), the season 9 alum previews major drama ahead on the reality competition series, after last week's episode ended with a jaw-dropping teaser that appeared to show another queen preparing to quit the competition.

"It was super-duper intense. I remember that day," Alexis tells EW. "I think this might be the most legendary season of the show ever in some ways. I think the intensity of what we're all about to see unfold this week in the Werk Room is uncharted territory on RuPaul's Drag Race. It's going to be a gag."

The most recent Rusical episode concluded with a spicy clip from the upcoming installment. After RuPaul enters the Werk Room to introduce the Forensic Queens improv acting challenge, role selection appears to go awry, with Kahanna Montrese tearing up over her standing in the competition.

"It's another acting challenge. How am I going to be better this time?" she asks before the show cuts to a shot of her pacing around the room. "What's she doing now?" Jimbo asks, while Kandy Muse responds: "She's packing her stuff."

Alexis Michelle previews new episode of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8'

Elsewhere in the footage, Kandy seemingly clashes with Alexis over characters for the challenge. "Don't try to trick me into getting a role that I don't want," Kandy quips before the camera cuts to Alexis crying. "Oh my God, I can't with the dramatics. I can not."

As Lala Ri looks on in shock, Jessica Wild sums up the whole thing by deeming it a "she-mergency," and Mama Ru eventually re-enters the room to "straighten s--- out," as the Emmy-winning host tells the cast.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 continues Friday on Paramount+. Listen to Alexis' full Quick Drag interview above, in which she shares her side of the story in the Heidi N Closet-Kandy conversation bombshell, secret auditions for Joan: The Unauthorized Rusical, and which queens she approached about forming a secret alliance.

