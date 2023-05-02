In an exclusive interview with EW, the season 9 queen shares the sweet exchange she had with the guest judge after the infamous question, "Why is she green?"

Before returning to the competition on All Stars 8, Alexis exclusively tells EW about an adorable exchange she had with the recording artist and season 9 guest judge, who famously reacted to the queen's green body paint during the episode 8 roast challenge by asking, "Why is she green?" Alexis responded by asking Braxton if she'd ever watched the show.

RuPaul's Drag Race Alexis Michelle responds to Tamar Braxton on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 9. | Credit: Paramount+

"I mean, clearly, it was such a knee-jerk reaction for me. I did not think that all the way through, but it was just like, I knew, at that point, I was going to have to lip-sync for my life," Alexis remembers, noting that she was in full "fight-or-flight" mode after Braxton criticized her head-to-toe green (Michelle Visage's least-favorite color).

"I'll tell you a little something, a little behind-the-scenes, when cameras went down, she looked over to me and was like, 'I'm sorry.'"

Alexis says that she responded with a quick, "Namaste," and insists there's no bad blood between them. "I live for her," Alexis continues. "We had a sweet moment."

RuPaul's Drag Race Tamar Braxton on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' and Alexis Michelle for EW. | Credit: Paramount+; EW

When asked if her AS8 runways will include any green glow-ups, Alexis teases that fans will "have to see," but doesn't rule it out, either.

"I will tell you, there is a truly magical, truly serendipitous moment that happened early in the season that, when it happened, as it unfolded, my head exploded, and this light is a little hint," she explains, referring to the green-hued lighting on the EW set. "And that's all I'm gonna say!"

Watch Alexis' full interview — in which the season 9 Snatch Game winner she also reacts to Jinkx Monsoon's Judy Garland performance while in character as Liza Minnelli — above.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 premieres May 12 on Paramount+.

