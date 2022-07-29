Mama Ru picked one winner, but every queen got a "title" in the end.

Warning: This post contains major spoilers for the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 finale.

Well, this one's definitely better than a plate of paté and giblets for the cats — Jinkx Monsoon has become the first queen to win RuPaul's Drag Race twice.

The season 5 champion triumphed for the second time on Friday's RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 finale, earning her double-crown title after a pair of lip-sync smackdowns against fellow finalists Shea Couleé (to "Judas" by Lady Gaga) and, in an epic final-two pairing, Monét X Change (Katy Perry's "Swish Swish").

In claiming the prize, Jinkx earned the highest cash haul in Drag Race her-story, banking $200,000 atop a trio of $10,000 lip-sync-for-your-legacy tips she earned earlier during the season.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 Jinkx Monsoon was crowned the 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7' winner. | Credit: World of Wonder/Paramount+

"This could possibly be the very last time I walk this runway for the rest of my life. Unless we do a 20-year reunion with all the winners of the winners of the winners," Jinkx said after taking the crown. "I just want to take mental pictures — let it all imprint on me — so whenever I'm having a hard moment later in life, I can remember I already did one of the most challenging things ever and totally accomplished my mission as a drag sentinel. So, whatever life wants to throw at me next, I already done had mineses."

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 Find out who won 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7': Trinity The Tuck, Monét X Change, Shea Couleé, or Jinkx Monsoon? | Credit: World of Wonder/Paramount+

Elsewhere in the top four, Monét and her fellow All Stars 4 "twinner" Trinity The Tuck went crown-to-crown on the Main Stage to Pink's "So What" in the first round of lip-syncs, with Monét taking the win.

As for the second group of AS7 queens who didn't advance to the top four, season 3 winner Raja won two lip-syncs against season 12's Jaida Essence Hall and season 11's Yvie Oddly (who ousted The Vivienne on the first round, before her matchup with Raja) to claim the season's other title when she was named the "Queen of She Done Already Done Had Herses" and collected a $50,000 prize — nearly as much as the $75,000 she won back in 2011.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 Raja was named the 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7' Queen of She Done Already Done Had Herses. | Credit: World of Wonder/Paramount+

"Ru, you know how much you mean to me. The trajectory that you've made in my life, you've always been such a huge part of it. You're an actual angel in my life," Raja said through tears while accepting her prize, to which Ru responded: "I've always been a fan. We've always seen your remarkable spirit and talent, and it gives me so much joy and so much pleasure to have you on this stage."

RuPaul's Drag Race digital cover EW unites 'Drag Race' winners for our 'All Stars 7' cover shoot. | Credit: Vijat M for EW

Still, hope was not lost for the entire AS7 cast of queens: As they stood in front of the panel for their final critiques of the season, the judges gave each of them an official title after stellar performances on the show. See them all below.

Jaida Essence Hall: "The Essence of Everything"

Jinkx Monsoon: "The Showqueen Supreme"

Monét X Change: "The Diva of Heart and Soul"

Raja: "The Shaman of Chic"

Shea Couleé: "The Empress of Excellence"

Trinity The Tuck: "The CEO of Sass, Brass, and a Whole Lotta Ass"

The Vivienne: "Powerhouse Scout"

Yvie Oddly: "The Queen of the Queerdos"

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including weekly All Stars 7 recaps and reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: