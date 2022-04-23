AS7 guests Cameron Diaz and Naomi Campbell gag the gals, Monét X Change and Trinity The Tuck form an "alliance," and Nancy Pelosi asks to get "an amen" in first all-winners season trailer.

Watch Cameron Diaz, Naomi Campbell gag Drag Race winners in first All Stars 7 trailer

When Gia Gunn said "this is a place for legends, okay?" she meant the guest list for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7.

The clip begins with the judges gagging over the cast's runway offerings, and Jinkx maniacally cackling as she promises she's "not going to hold back" in the competition. Mama RuPaul then rolls out the red carpet for this season's guest judges, with Cameron Diaz quipping that she "thought this was heaven, Ru," as she sits behind the panel.

Later, the queens — particularly Shea — lose their minds when Naomi Campbell shows up for a runway lesson.

Naomi Campbell on 'Drag Race All Stars 7' Naomi Campbell walks the runway on 'Drag Race All Stars 7' | Credit: World of Wonder/Paramount+

"Walking on the runway in front of Naomi Campbell? This is my moment," a visibly emotional Shea says of performing in front of the legendary supermodel, who dubs the queens as "perfection" in the teaser.

Finally, the trailer previews brewing drama for the season ahead, including a charged exchange between season 9 alums (and subsequent All Stars victors) Trinity and Shea, as well as a proposed "alliance" between Trinity and her fellow All Stars 4 champion Monét X Change.

RuPaul's Drag Race Yvie Oddly, Cameron Diaz, and Shea Couleé on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' in the first 'All Stars 7' trailer. | Credit: World of Wonder/Paramount+

Other guest judges set to appear across All Stars 7 include Daphne Guinness, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, ex-Canada's Drag Race judge Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, comedian Nikki Glaser, singer-songwriter Tove Lo, Betsey Johnson, Zola director Janicza Bravo, actor Ben Platt, Ronan Farrow, and Hacks star Hannah Einbinder, with other special appearances by Vanna White and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 premieres its first two episodes May 20 on Paramount+. Watch the first trailer above.

