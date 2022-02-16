Queen of the Universe season 2 will also join AS7 on Paramount+ in the near future.

RuPaul has two more big openings planned for the near future, as Paramount+ will expand the drag superstar's queer empire with RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 and Queen of the Universe season 2 renewals.

The streaming service unveiled the new seasons of both series Tuesday at the ViacomCBS Investors Event, confirming that the "best of the best" queens from RuPaul's Drag Race will battle it out for $100,000 on the AS7 premiere, while a new roster of global singers will vie for the Queen of the Universe title across a multi-week singing competition.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7' and 'Queen of the Universe' season 2 renewed for new episodes on Paramount+

In September, All Stars 6 winner Kylie Sonique Love made history by becoming the American series' first transgender winner, joining other trans franchise champions from around the world including Angele Anang (Drag Race Thailand) and Vanessa Van Cartier (Drag Race Holland). She joined the Drag Race Hall of Fame alongside past All Stars winners Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Shea Couleé, and tied-victors Monét X Change and Trinity The Tuck.

Queen of the Universe season 1 further broke new ground for drag entertainers in television in 2021, when it united 14 queens from 10 countries to compete for a $250,000 prize, which was ultimately won by Brazil's Grag Queen. Trixie, longtime Drag Race panelist Michelle Visage, and recording artists Leona Lewis and Vanessa Williams presided over the judges' table.

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 and Queen of the Universe season 2 are expected to premiere on Paramount+ in the near future. New episodes of the ongoing RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 air Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1, followed immediately by @EW's live Quick Drag recap series at 10:05 p.m. ET/7:05 p.m. PT.

