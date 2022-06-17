See anywhere from 9 to 5 looks from the epic AS7 Night of 1,000 Dolly Partons runway.

RuPaul's Drag Race finally does a Dolly Parton runway: See the All Stars 7 looks

The queens of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 served approximately 9 to 5 epic looks on the show's first-ever Dolly Parton-themed runway.

AS7's Night of 1,000 Dolly Partons saw the queens brushing up on the superstar's past looks, with inspiration taken from on-stage sets from early in her career to colorful interpretations of the singer-songwriter's modern designs.

"Wanna move ahead but the boss won't seem to let me. I swear sometimes that man is out to get me! Serving DollYvie PartOddly for the win!" eventual challenge winner Yvie Oddly wrote of her look in an Instagram post, while Jinkx Monsoon called hers a presentation of "Dolly the Good Witch" with a fantastical twist.

Though this marks the first runway theme built solely around Parton, Friday's episode isn't the 76-year-old's first appearance on the Emmy-winning series; she made a cameo on the season 12 finale to help Nina West pass the Miss Congeniality title to Heidi N Closet, while All Stars 6 winner Kylie Sonique Love earned raves from the judges for her Parton impersonation on Snatch Game in 2021.

All Stars 3 also included a light tribute during the VH1 Divas musical challenge, which saw eventual season winner Trixie Mattel performing a country-tinged version of RuPaul's "Adrenaline" while dressed as Parton.

The next new episode of All Stars 7 premieres Friday on Paramount+. See all of the queens' Night of 1,000 Dolly Partons runway looks next to their real-life inspiration below.

Jaida Essence Hall

RuPaul's Drag Race Jaida Essence Hall as Dolly Parton on the Night of 1000 Dollys on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7' | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Jinkx Monsoon

RuPaul's Drag Race Jinkx Monsoon as Dolly Parton on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7' | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Monét X Change

RuPaul's Drag Race Monét X Change as Dolly Parton on the Night of 1000 Dollys on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7' | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Raja

RuPaul's Drag Race Raja as Dolly Parton on the Night of 1000 Dollys on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7' | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Shea Couleé

RuPaul's Drag Race Shea Couleé as Dolly Parton on the Night of 1000 Dollys on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7' | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Trinity The Tuck

RuPaul's Drag Race Trinity The Tuck as Dolly Parton on the Night of 1000 Dollys on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7' | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

The Vivienne

RuPaul's Drag Race The Vivienne as Dolly Parton on the Night of 1000 Dollys on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7' | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Yvie Oddly

RuPaul's Drag Race Yvie Oddly as Dolly Parton on the Night of 1000 Dollys on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7' | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to RuPaul is available online or wherever magazines are sold.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including weekly All Stars 7 recaps and reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: