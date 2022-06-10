Raja hailed the "masterclass" in shade as Speaker Pelosi made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7: "F---ing epic."

Nancy Pelosi jokes on RuPaul's Drag Race that her Donald Trump shade clap was 'completely unintentional'

Speaker Nancy Pelosi's shady performance at one of Donald Trump's State of the Union addresses just earned high praise from the queen of drag.

Pelosi made a surprise appearance on Friday's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7, encouraging Americans to vote and commending the all-winners cast for representing the LGBTQ community — which season 3 champion Raja hilariously summed up when she gleefully praised Pelosi for her infamous, condescending round of applause she gave Trump at the end of his 2019 speech.

Nancy Pelosi shade clap RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 Nancy Pelosi recreates her Donald Trump shade clap on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7' | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

"We throw the word masterclass around here all the time, but that sarcastic, shady clap you do was f---ing epic," Raja told Pelosi, who responded with a laugh as she joked that the moment "was completely unintentional."

RuPaul bid Pelosi farewell by telling her that everyone at the show had "prayers in our hearts to keep you strong." Speaker Pelosi then channeled Mama Ru when she asked them all if she could, "get an amen" before exiting the Main Stage to a symphony of shade-clap applause from the All Stars 7 queens.

Friday's episode wasn't Pelosi's first appearance on Drag Race; the 82-year-old previously guest-starred on All Stars 3 in 2018.

RuPaul's Drag Race, Nancy Pelosi RuPaul recreates Nancy Pelosi's shady Donald Trump clap on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7' | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

"When I got the invitation to visit the Werk Room, I couldn't resist," Pelosi said at the time. "I'm honored to be here. You're an inspiration, I hope you know, because you really know your power. It's about taking pride, and that's what you do: Take pride in yourselves and you know your power."

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 continues Friday on Paramount+.

