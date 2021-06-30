Ginger Minj reveals why she pulled Jiggly Caliente's lipstick on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6

Ginger Minj explains to the group why she voted for her friend and AS6 sister to go home, while another queen's surprise vote for Yara Sofia gets the group talking. Watch episode 3, act one to find out who!

EW's exclusive debut of episode 3, act one (below) picks up in the immediate aftermath of Caliente's elimination last week, which saw the trans trailblazer and Pose actress sashay away after a tie during the lip-sync (against Ra'Jah O'Hara and returning assassin Brooke Lynn Hytes) left her fate up to both a group vote and O'Hara's personal choice; while not every queen cast a ballot in favor of Jiggly leaving (more on that later), the star's close friend, Ginger Minj, was surprisingly revealed as one of the 10 queens who pulled her lipstick.

"I know Jiggly is going to see this and she's going to be so hurt that I chose her lipstick. I feel like I betrayed my friend, but Yara deserves to be here because her track record speaks for itself, and that's all we really have to go by," Minj explains to the group through tears, referencing Sofia's sole prior victory during the All Stars talent show challenge on episode 1. "We can only judge what we've seen so far."

In her exit interview, Caliente told EW that she completely understands Minj's decision, but she's going to milk the moment for a free vacation anyway: "Ginger is a very fair player. She's not that kind of girl to be calculated and shady. That's not her. I f---ed with her for a while about it. And the bitch owes me a trip to Disney because of it! I understand that the game has to be played fairly. There's no bad blood between us. But I am using that to get a free trip!"

Back in the Werk Room, as Kylie Sonique Love tallies the lipsticks, the group discovers that another queen — in addition to Caliente — voted for Yara to go home, and returning season 6 beauty Trinity K. Bonet comes forward to claim the vote as hers.

"Jiggly, from the beginning of the challenge, worked on her costume. Jiggly created that, with all of the insecurities of not knowing how to sew," Bonet explains after memorably questioning Sofia's commitment to the Blue Ball sewing challenge that ultimately led to Caliente's demise. "Jiggly struggled; Yara whipped her s— out."

The next day, the queens reassemble to receive instructions for their next maxi challenge: shooting a comedic commercial drag queen-inspired services. Mama Ru shuffles the dolls into three groups, based on their height from shortest to tallest. Minj, A'Keria C. Davenport, Jan, and Silky Nutmeg Ganache must film a spot for a rent-a-queen service; Bonet, Sofia, Pandora Boxx, and O'Hara are tasked with creating an ad for queer crisis management, while Love, Scarlet Envy, and Eureka need to produce a clip inspired by drag queen exorcisms.

See how the challenge shakes out when RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 episode 3 premieres Thursday on Paramount+. Watch EW's exclusive preview of the first act above, and keep up with all of our exit interviews — including last week's with Serena ChaCha and Jiggly Caliente — as the season progresses.

