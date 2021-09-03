A Lady Gaga lip-sync, a main stage tumble, and Jamal Sims gyrating his hips led to an AS6 winner: Find out if Ra'Jah O'Hara, Ginger Minj, Kylie Sonique Love, or Eureka took the crown!

Warning! This post contains major spoilers from the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 finale. Read ahead at your own risk.

Drag Race All Stars Eureka, Ginger Minj, Kylie Sonique Love, and Ra'Jah O'Hara competed to be the 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6' winner. | Credit: Paramount+

Thursday's AS6 finale followed the standard format for a Drag Race closer: Superstar guests (Tanya mutha-tucking Tucker, ladies! Jamal Sims' gyrating hips!), an epic music video performance (set to RuPaul's southern-fried twang-banger "This Is Our Country"), and a four-way lip-sync for the crown to a diva-sized bop (Lady Gaga's "Stupid Love" landing just in time for that Dawn of Chromatica remix promo!).

But, just as they did throughout the season, the queens competing for the title elevated the whole thing to a new level of excellence. Together, the quad represents the best of what Drag Race has to offer, across the board. Never has a finale boasted a full breadth of talent from the furthest reaches of the franchise. Each era of the show's 12-year broadcast run found representation among this collective: Kylie Sonique Love brought her seasoned skills (and evolved identity!) back into the fray as a blast from season 2's past, Ginger Minj came back, back, back again for the third time after glamour toad-ing her way into our hearts on season 7, and Eureka and Ra'Jah O'Hara came in flexing new-school finesse with powerful redemption arcs that carried over from seasons 10 and 11, respectively.

In essence, everyone deserved the crown. And they all performed fabulously across the final episode. Still, only one can take it all...

And the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 winner is...

Kylie Sonique Love! The season 2 alum broke several royal records with her crowning; She's the first trans winner in American Drag Race her-story (Drag Race Thailand season 2 queen Angele Anang previously became the franchise's first trans champion) and she's now traveled the longest-ever run-up to a victory. It's been 11 years since Kylie sashayed away from the season 2 competition, which, to date, is the biggest time gap between an initial elimination and an All Stars crowning since Drag Race premiered in 2009.

Her win also completes a full-circle moment: She was sent packing for her Snatch Game impersonation of Gaga back in 2010, and won the crown while dancing to one of the Lady's tracks in a Chromatica-inspired gown. The gag!

Drag Race All Stars 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6' winner Kylie Sonique Love. | Credit: Paramount +

Other highlights from the episode include:

Kylie's near-catastrophic trip during the final lip-sync that she quickly vaulted into an epic somersault save

Tucker providing featured vocals on the studio version of "This Is Our Country"

Ra'Jah's ace bars on the challenge song

A hilariously satisfying shot of Ginger doing pelvic thrusts on all fours (we've waited three seasons for this!)

Eureka and Ra'Jah making their case for the crown via two of the most powerful speeches the main stage has ever seen

Kylie Sonique Love tripping Kylie Sonique Love falls during the 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6' finale. | Credit: Paramount+

AS6 might be over for now, but check back with EW on Saturday morning for an epic post-win Q&A with Kylie.

