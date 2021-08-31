Who will win RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 finale?

RuPaul's Drag Race Close this dialog window Streaming Options

From impeccable runways and jaw-dropping lip-sync performances (from those among the cast like the Dr. Reverend Ganache, as well as returning assassins like (manifesting) future seasonal choreographer Laganja Estranja), AS6 set the standard for seasons to come. But, the talent on display also makes gauging a winner harder than it's ever been before. With stellar track records and primed potential to whip out show-stopping lip-syncs across the finale, the top four queens — Eureka, Ra'Jah O'Hara, Kylie Sonique Love, and Ginger Minj — all have a realistic shot at the crown. Here's who I think will walk away with $100,000 when the final episode airs Thursday on Paramount+.

RuPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS Who will win 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6' : Eureka, Ra'Jah O'Hara, Kylie Sonique Love, or Ginger Minj? | Credit: Vijat Mohindra/Paramount+ (4)

The AS6 queens in the running for the crown

Statistically, no queen among the top four has a report card that spells out a clear-cut path to victory.

Eureka: 1 challenge win, 1 bottom appearance (including their prior elimination)

Kylie Sonique Love: 1 challenge win, 3 bottom appearances

Ginger Minj: 2 challenge wins, 3 bottom two appearances

Ra'Jah O'Hara: 2 challenge wins, 2 bottom appearances

But, we must gauge the diversity of talent competing for the win, and consider how well each queen has the potential to perform across both the final maxi challenge and the lip-sync for the crown.

The case for Eureka to win RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 Eureka on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6.' | Credit: Paramount+

With such a strong group of contenders vying for the title, it's easier to start with who's least likely to take it. Let me be clear: Despite their placement on this list, Eureka is a blessing. There's no denying the impact the nonbinary queen has had on queer culture at large, as an outspoken advocate for body positivity and expression on both Drag Race and their beloved HBO docuseries We're Here.

While their life's work is check after check (or "cooter slam" after "cooter slam," if you're nasty) in the win column, Eureka's track record on All Stars 6, however, tells a different story. They've consistently received glowing critiques and placed high after the challenges on AS6, but their only maxi victory — which the group seems to have agreed upon as the standard for performance versus regular positive reactions from the panel — came after their elimination. Eureka is the only top-four queen to have previously exited the competition, winning their place back among the group after surviving a wallop from Silky "Wrecking Ball" Nutmeg Ganache during the lip-sync smackdown.

On statistics alone — regardless of performance — that puts Eureka at a disadvantage, and further complicates their path. No queen has ever been eliminated, returned to the same contest, and won Drag Race in the show's 12-year herstory. Eureka is one to break molds and defy expectations. So, there's hope (and the talent to prove) they can overcome a statistical pattern. Their performance during Pink Table Talk remains an unsung triumph on AS6 (the results of that episode? Make it make sense, mama!), but, Eureka's already sunk their razor-sharp nails into the industry beyond Drag Race, and that's where they're worth lives. They'll thrive — and proportionize that evergreen career — with or without a scepter.

The case for Ginger Minj to win RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 Ginger Minj on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6.' | Credit: Paramount+

They got her (to the finale), gal! Actress, recording artist, drag superstar, All Stars 2 tin-foil-space-human-baked-potato Ginger Minj has made it to the end of a Drag Race season once again. Six years after finishing as a runner-up on season 7, the crown is back within Ginger's reach. She might've had more collective wins back on her original season (I'm choosing to ignore All Stars 2, and I think Ginger would agree!), but she exceeded expectations in key areas across All Stars 6 with a performance that broadened, in fans' eyes, an already robust repertoire of skills.

Heading into the season, we all knew Ginger was funny, and that she'd slay improv comedy, acting challenges, and, of course, Snatch Game. What we didn't expect was for her to be the only queen to have won all of her individuals lip-syncs for her legacy; Ginger has always been an ace performer, but she stepped her lip-sync game up for AS6, making magic with Mayhem Miller to Lizzo's "Phone" and alongside Heidi N Closet to Sheena Easton's "Sugar Walls." These performances blended what's best about Ginger into one seamless package: Responding to the scene in the moment (she followed both Mayhem and Heidi's leads and created scenes-within-a-scene in her performance), and approached each set as an actress as much as she did a musically inclined showgirl. Among the top four, Kylie and Ra'Jah are more traditionally regarded as dancers primed to slay the finale lip-sync, but Ginger has quietly cemented herself next to them as a budding lip-sync guru (THAT AS6 title still belongs to Silky!), and if the duel for the crown comes down to this alone (and it might, given the similar track records of those in contention), she has a real shot.

The problem with Ginger is that she might've poured the gasoline on too late in the competition. It wasn't until week 5 that Ginger fully capitalized on the mountain of anticipation, expectation, and good will from fans fueling her bid for the title this year; she started AS6 on shaky ground, coasting along among the safe queens before one bottom-four placement and another "low" finish over the first four challenges. Her first true maxi victory this season also came at a cost: Yes, the fandom can be toxic, but there was intense debate over RuPaul deeming Eureka, A'Keria, and Trinity as the best overall team during the Pink Table Talk challenge, but throwing the individual win to Ginger.

But, nothing can dim Ginger's excellence in my eyes or the eyes of the fandom that loves her. A victory for this vet wouldn't be unwarranted, and she represents the best of what Drag Race expects from its gals both during and after the show: A well-rounded star with staying power who can take the platform the show has given her and parlay it into a self-sustaining career. In other words, this aluminum-wrapped baked potato is now fully stuffed and seasoned, dame!

The case for Ra'Jah O'Hara to win RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 Ra'Jah O'Hara on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6. | Credit: Paramount+

Choosing between Ra'Jah O'Hara and Kylie Sonique Love is an insurmountable task. There's no greater All Stars success story than the one written between them. Kylie — a trailblazer who became one of the first trans women to come out on a nationally televised series — represents old-school Drag Race charm (a season 2 alum who's not Jujubee? Making it this far? That's the gag of the season!) with a fresh attitude and some of the best groovy moves in the business; Ra'Jah is new-school ferocity, with arguably the best runway offerings the season has seen. But, both barely registered as formidable talents on their original seasons. Together, they've mounted incredible comeback arcs, excelling at nearly every challenge they floundered on — Kylie DESTROYED Snatch Game as Dolly Parton after it sent her home on season 2; Ra'Jah stitched up a well-deserved win at the ball after her self-made burlap pants sent her packing on season 11. Plus, both have proven their skills as major lip-sync threats ("Boom Clap" aside, it doesn't count! I promise!), and we're sure that stage will need a few extra nuts, bolts, and light panels hammered back into place once they're done with the lip-sync for the crown.

One of Ra'Jah's many advantages is that, like Kylie, Ginger, and Trinity, she's an ace in confessionals as much as she is on the stage. Every season needs a narrator, and Ra'Jah balances pointed observations with snappy quips to become the voice of AS6.

There's also credit due in the wardrobe department: Ra'Jah reportedly spent under $1,000 on all of her looks for the season, sewing, stitching, and gluing everything herself from day one. The ingenuity and raw skill that takes is a rarity among the current Drag Race family. But no matter how eye-popping the runways are, it's consistently clear that Ra'Jah is always the star of The Ra'Jah Show, whether she's rocking a gown she sewed in under 60 seconds on the talent show or strutting in a mind-blowing blue concoction during the ball, Ra'Jah is wearing the clothes. And that's star quality.

Though she's excelled in almost every area (lip-syncs, runway, Snatch Game was stellar no matter what some fans have to say) Ra'Jah hasn't registered as high in the eyes of the judges on challenges that the show regularly regards as the standard for success: Acting (I thought she did well in RuMerican Horror Story, but the judges did... not?) and comedy (the monologue challenge kind of, sort of fits in here?), but she more than makes up for it on the stage. Also, for f---'s sake, will you all FOLLOW this queen? The fact that she has 219,000 followers on Instagram is a crime.

The case for Kylie Sonique Love to win RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 Credit: Paramount+

When it comes to Kylie, talent-based merits aside, in the contemporary world of produced reality, a Drag Race crowning has to stand for something. While she only has one maxi win under her belt, Kylie's journey means so much more to the community. Her upward trajectory began with her reintroduction to the Drag Race family back on VH1's Holi-Slay Spectacular Christmas special, which marked a turning point for the entertainer who'd clearly come into her own as an artist, just as she did as a person outside the show. She's proof that fostering equality across any industry produces greatness because it facilitates freedom and breaks down barriers.

Drag Race's popularity has long dovetailed with political and social movements — the show rose to prominence alongside the modern fight for queer rights, and became a pop cultural rallying cry in the entertainment industry when those rights came under fire during the Trump administration. Now, after more anti-trans bills hit America than in any other calendar year on record, the show will want to embrace Kylie's well-earned place on a throne overseeing a kingdom that's unfortunately still populated by those who think women don't belong in drag and could benefit from seeing a queen like Kylie in power.

The fact that viewers watched a trans woman ascend the ranks of excellence on mainstream TV on AS6 is a triumph in itself, but it's clear that she wasn't digested as a token, nor did audiences attempt to use her identity to box her in throughout her run. Kylie succeeded on the show and in the fandom because she's a once-in-a-generation talent with inherent star quality and ineffable charm. The panel won't take any of that lightly, and Kylie's track record will likely play less of a role in their deliberations; slates tend to be wiped clean when the queens hit the final challenge (unless, like Eureka, they've already been eliminated), and Kylie's electric instincts will make sure you don't forget that all she needs to do to prove her superstar status is that body, a music track, and a stage... and a crown couldn't hurt, too.

The verdict

The case for two queens to win the crown has never been stronger. We know a double-crowning is possible, but that was a foreign shock when no one really requested it in the first place back on All Stars 4. Now, thunderous calls sound on social media: Crown them both. Why can't two queens share the glory once again? All Stars rules — "of which there are many," RuPaul reminded us — were made to be broken, but I don't think the show will venture into dual winner territory again. In that case, Kylie feels like the right winner at the right time, but Ra'Jah O'Hara is my projected winner. She's equally deserving of the title and will enjoy a healthy career, back to The Big D and beyond, with a crown resting atop her head as she does it.

