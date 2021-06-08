RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6 trailer teases MAJOR twist and RuDemption gags

RuPaul gags the returning dolls with a "game within a game" twist as Miss Piggy, Angela Bassett, Charli XCX, Tina Knowles, and more join the Paramount+ show as guests!

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6 is packing "sass, class, and all this ass" into its new, twisty trailer.

"This season of All-Stars is going to be a game within a game," RuPaul teases in the preview (below) for the Emmy-winning series' debut season on Paramount+, which also sees the queens clashing, crying, and sashaying fierce RuDemption runways (we clocked what appears to be Ra'Jah O'Hara's second stab at Farm-to-Runway freshness).

"The girls are out for blood," season 10 alum Eureka says after Ru dangles a rule-bending alteration to the competition in front of the 13 returning queens. Season 4 stunner Jiggly Caliente adds, "Relationships are going to have to come into play!" while a network press release indicates the change promises "the mother of all twists" is in store.

Guest judges set to preside over the All-Stars 6 contest include Aisha Tyler, Big Freedia, Charli XCX, Emma Roberts, Jamal Sims, Justin Simien, Tia Mowry, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and RuPaul's costumer Zaldy, while Alec Mapa, Angela Bassett, Cheyenne Jackson, Fortune Feimster, Jermaine Fowler, Tanya Tucker, and the legendary Miss Piggy will make guest appearances across various episodes.

Prior to All-Stars 6, a full RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars marathon will air on Logo beginning Monday, June 21 at 6 p.m. ET/PT, accompanied by VH1's The Queens of the Screen movie marathon hosted by All-Stars 5 champ Shea Couleé and season 13 winner Symone.

"We all, collectively, really showed our asses," Trinity K. Bonet recently told EW in an exclusive preview of the season ahead. "The best [description] I can think of is: The best season yet!"

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6 premieres its first two episodes June 24 on Paramount+, followed by weekly rollouts thereafter, with new installments of Untucked following each episode. Watch the new trailer above.

