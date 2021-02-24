RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6 moves to Paramount+ alongside new Eurovision-style drag contest

All-Stars 6 and Queen of the Universe strut to Paramount+ with new seasons.

The hennies of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6 have found a new home alongside a host of global drag superstars.

ViacomCBS — parent company behind VH1's broadcast of RuPaul's Drag Race and its All-Stars spin-off — revealed Wednesday during its Investor Day streaming event that it's banking big on an upcoming season of the Emmy-winning reality competition series, as RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6 will move from VH1 to the group's rebranded Paramount+ subscription streaming app later this year.

All-Stars 6 isn't sashaying to Paramount+ alone, however; the series will be joined by Drag Race production company World of Wonder's all-new singing contest titled Queen of the Universe, which will pit drag stars from around the world against each other in a Eurovision-style singing tournament that promises "high heels, high octaves," and "high competition" that "will blow your wig off," according to the logline.

The announcement comes nearly one year after Drag Race crowned its fifth All-Stars winner in season 9 alum Shea Couleé after Jaida Essence Hall won season 12. Season 13 currently airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on VH1.

RuPaul's Drag Race began its life on ViacomCBS' LGBTQ-focused network Logo back in 2009, where it premiered new episodes through 2016. Guest judge Lady Gaga helped the main series (and All-Stars) make the jump to its new home on VH1 at the top of season 9 in early 2017.

Last year, ViacomCBS announced that All-Stars 5 would move from VH1 to the brand's premium network Showtime, though those plans were nixed during the pandemic. The current shift to Paramount+ marks the first time the American version of the series will debut domestically on a streaming service, though the series' official worldwide editions — including RuPaul's Drag Race UK, Canada's Drag Race, Drag Race Holland, Drag Race Thailand, and South America's The Switch — each launched new installments in the United States on the WOW Presents Plus app (which will also host the U.S. premieres of the upcoming Drag Race Down Under and Drag Race España) in recent years.

In addition to All-Stars 6 and Queen of the Universe, the new Paramount+ reality slate also includes a 30-year Real World: New York reunion, a Road Rules reboot, and The Challenge: All Stars.

Paramount+ launches March 4 as a rebrand of the existing CBS All Access service, and will be a hub for broadcast, news, sports, and entertainment projects under the ViacomCBS umbrella.

