AS6 queen reunites with the guest judge from her original elimination episode in EW's exclusive sneak peek clip.

RuPaul's Drag Race Close this dialog window Streaming Options

A good Snatch Game impersonation ages like fine wig water, but a bad one will always come back to haunt you. RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 queen Kylie Sonique Love finds this out the hard way when she reunites with Alec Mapa — the celebrity guest judge who presided over the Snatch Game episode that sent her packing back on season 2 — in EW's exclusive sneak peek clip at the upcoming AS6 installment.

"Alec Mapa! He was on RuPaul's Drag Race season 2, the episode I got sent home on: Snatch Game! So, I have to impress this motherf---er and show that I'm not the same girl from season 2," Kylie says at the top of the clip, making her way to the stage for a challenge rehearsal that sees the final five queens preparing for emotional spoken word performances with Mapa as one of their sideline coaches.

Kylie explains that, instead of going the comical route (like she did with her brilliant Snatch Game redemption as Dolly Parton a few episodes back), she'll dig into her past to discuss finding her safe space as a trans woman in the drag industry.

"So, picture it: I'm on the edge of 17. I just got out of military school. I get home and I run into my friend, who's the gayest guy you've ever met in your life. He took me to meet a drag queen in person. I'm gagged," she recalls. "I used to get in trouble for being super feminine. And I found a place where I could be celebrated, and that was my first time in drag."

Drag Race Alec Mapa and Kylie Sonique Love reunite on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6. | Credit: vh1

In a confessional, Kylie opens up further about the experience, admitting: "For a long time I didn't know who I was, and drag changed my life completely. This story is about the beginning of that journey."

The episode also includes Jermaine Fowler (a.k.a. Miss Mimi Teapot from RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race) as another sideline coach.

Find out if Kylie's deep-diving approach to this week's challenge is enough to keep her in the running for the crown (and whether Silky Nutmeg Ganache or Eureka won the lip-sync smackdown) when RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 returns Thursday on Paramount+. Watch EW's exclusive sneak peek above.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including our new season diving into all five All Stars seasons, featuring exclusive interviews with Jujubee, Alexis Mateo, Shea Couleé, Alaska, Detox, BenDeLaCreme, Kennedy Davenport, and more. And be sure to catch up on our BINGE recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-13 with Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more!

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: