At long last, Mama Ru spills the tea on what the eliminated queens must do on the main stage.

RuPaul finally reveals what the 'game within a game' is on Drag Race All Stars 6

Warning! This post contains major spoilers from the latest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6. Read ahead at your own risk.

Eureka! We've struck gold as the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 "game within a game" — also affectionately known by fans as Saw: The Shequel — was finally revealed.

After RuPaul spent nine weeks teasing an extra mystery component to the main AS6 pageant involving the eliminated queens, the Emmy-winning icon spilled the first real tea on the upcoming challenge in the final moments of Thursday's episode.

"Don't leave. It's not over yet," RuPaul told departing contestant Eureka through maniacal laughter as the season 10 alum packed their bags in the Werk Room. "Prepare for the lip-sync of your life, and report to the main stage. I'm waiting."

Though no further details were revealed, fans have long speculated what the challenge might be. Across recent weeks, theories ranged from the game being a remixed version of the infamous All Stars 4 LaLaPaRuZa episode — which welcomed the eliminated queens back for individual lip-syncs against their still-competing sisters for a chance to knock them out of the running — to hilarious speculation that all of the AS6 ousted ladies have battled it out in a non-televised side competition over the past two months (complete with legitimate challenges).

Regardless, next week's episode should offer more insight now that RuPaul has bared all for fans to see. Tune in to the upcoming episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 Thursday on Paramount+, and check back with EW on Saturday morning for our exit interview with Eureka.

