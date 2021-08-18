Watch Ra'Jah O'Hara, Trinity K. Bonet, Ginger Minj, and Kylie Sonique Love freak out when they get a full breakdown of the AS6 "game within a game" lip-sync smackdown twist.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 queens melt down over the 'game within a game' reveal

EW's exclusive sneak peek at episode 10's first act sees the final four queens composing themselves in the Werk Room after Eureka's emotional elimination (a lipstick tally reveals that Ra'Jah O'Hara, Trinity K. Bonet, Kylie Sonique Love, and Ginger Minj all voted for the season 10 alum to go home), but the celebration soon gets the chop as well when Carson Kressley appears on the monitor with some groundbreaking news.

"Welcome to RuPaul's Secret RuDemption Lip-Sync Smackdown: The game within a game! A competition so big, it's been nine weeks in the making," Kressley says as the queens watch on in horror. "[It's] a competition so secret, you had no clue it was even happening; A competition so earth-shattering, its winner could knock you off your path to the Drag Race Hall of Fame!"

Ra'Jah isn't pleased with the news, telling viewers in a confessional that she "should've read the contract a little bit more" before re-entering the competition.

"This is a bunch of f---ing bulls---," Trinity jokes. "I done came here to turn this motherf---er out, and they telling me they're about to do a motherf------ redemption? F--- that! They gave me 30 minutes to bask in the god damned glory!"

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Ra'Jah O'Hara, Trinity K. Bonet, and Ginger Minj react to the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 game within a game lip-sync smackdown twist. | Credit: Paramount+

The preview ends as Trinity bows her head in prayer while the rest of the shocked queens' eyes get bigger and bigger — a hilarious process that's soundtracked by Ra'Jah gently crooning "Oh, no ma'am, no ma'am!" with vocal excellence.

Tune in Thursday on Paramount+ to find out the full extent of how the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 game within a game — ok, ok, "lip-sync smackdown" — twist plays out.

