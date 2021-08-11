Ra'Jah O'Hara hilariously reads Ginger Minj's design in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 clip

EW's exclusive sneak peek sees Ra'Jah playfully shade her sister's Drag Tots character creation ahead of this week's high-stakes design challenge.

Not even adorable little animated characters are safe when RuPaul's Drag Race queens open the library.

EW's exclusive preview of the next new episode of All Stars 6 sees the queens preparing to create cartoon queens inspired by World of Wonder's Drag Tots series, and Ra'Jah O'Hara wastes no time holding Ginger Minj's design to the fire.

"Look at these ham hocks," Ginger says as she observes her unfinished sketch (the legs are missing) for her planned character.

"At least you got the leg length right," Ra'Jah quips, and the pair loses it over the jab.

Later, the group discusses the week's shady mini challenge, in which they shared seasonal superlatives for the final five queens — including "Most Likely to be Eliminated Next." Eureka chose Ra'Jah, while most of the others gave Eureka the title.

"The whole thing was done in fun," Ginger observes. "I hope nobody got their feelings hurt!"

Drag Race All Stars Ra'Jah O'Hara reads Ginger Minj's Drag Tots design challenge in an exclusive 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6' preview. | Credit: Paramount+

See how Ra'Jah and Ginger fare on the main stage when RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 continues tomorrow on Paramount+. Watch EW's exclusive preview above.

