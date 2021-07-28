The dolls separate into girl groups, and not everyone is happy about their placement in EW's exclusive debut of AS6 episode 7's first act.

Watch Ra'Jah and Kylie's girl groups face off in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 clip

Sometimes, a queen's heart is in the right place: In EW's exclusive sneak peek at the next new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6, Kylie Sonique Love admits she's not in it to win $100,000 just to flex dollar bills for herself, but rather because she "promised" her dog she'd by it a house.

The clip begins as the queens return to the Werk Room with Kylie $10,000 closer to her goal after winning the lip-sync against returning Drag Race legend Manila Luzon. After the group laments A'Keria C. Davenport's elimination, Kylie assures A'Keria's fellow bottom-two finisher Ra'Jah O'Hara that "there was no way in hell I was putting your lipstick nowhere near my titty," and all is well — until RuPaul crashes the party and tells the queens they must split into teams for this week's maxi challenge.

Mama Ru informs the dolls that they'll work with "UK, Hun?" cowriters Leland and Freddy Scott to "write and perform a new, uplifting drag anthem called 'Show Up, Queen,'" featuring lyrics that "entertain, inspire, and teach the children" what the LGBTQIA+ community stands for. Then, after their sweet kiki, Ra'Jah and Kylie are chosen as captains, and must face off against each other.

Sorting through the remaining queens, they whittle the group down to Pandora Boxx, who's the last gal (All Stars 1 flashback, anyone?) to join a team.

"This is my third opportunity to be here, and I came ready to win," Pandora says earlier in the clip. "And it's kind of frustrating because I've kind of been safe and top and I haven't won a challenge."

See how Pandora uses her skills in the girl group challenge when RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 returns Thursday on Paramount+. Watch EW's exclusive reveal of AS6 episode 7's first act above.

