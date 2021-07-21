EW exclusively previews the next new episode of AS6, where a shocking lipstick tie between Jan and Scarlet Envy cracks faces in the Werk Room.

Jan has another face crack over lipstick tie in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 clip

She's Jan's face and she's here to make it clear: She knows you want it, baby, another crack is here! One year after her Madonna Rusical facial contortion that shattered an entire fandom hit TV screens around the world, Jan's mug is at it again in EW's exclusive sneak peek at the next new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6.

The clip (below) begins with the queens reassembling in the Werk Room to process Scarlet Envy's shocking elimination. In a fitting move, Pandora Boxx opens what virtually becomes the show's own Pandora's box when she tilts the lid on the lipstick case containing the group's elimination votes, eventually revealing that half of the eight remaining queens voted for Jan to leave, and the other half voted for Scarlet (who was ultimately eliminated by a sole vote when challenge winner Ginger Minj won the lip-sync — and the right to eliminate the queen of her choice — against the returning assassin Mayhem Miller).

"I was expecting maybe one or two lipsticks for me. I wasn't expecting four. Really blows my mind. It really bothers me," a visually upset Jan says of the moment in a confessional, and her face back in the Werk Room tells the exact same story.

Trinity K. Bonet says that she picked Jan because she had the "harshest critiques" on the runway; Ra'Jah O'Hara also cast a ballot for Jan over her challenge teammates Scarlet and Kylie Sonique Love, as did Eureka, who ultimately praises Jan as a person, but criticizes the season 12 alum's performance persona as "fake."

"I want to encourage you to be a little bit more yourself, always," Ra'Jah says, which frustrates Jan even further: "Two weeks ago, they were like, 'Bring back that funk!' and I try to do that. I don't think I would've won the challenge last week if I wasn't 110 percent. That's just, like, me!" she says through tears.

But wait! The gag of the season (ok, it's not that bad) slips out of Ginger's mouth moments later when she tells Kylie that she was "very close" to choosing hers. "Based on this challenge along, I felt like you were the weakest link, but I also feel like you've got a lot more to show," she reveals.

The preview ends the next day, after RuPaul reveals the theme of the acting challenge: RuMerican Horror Story, with roles ranging from a two-headed witch to Joan Crawford.

Find out who scares up the best performance when RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 premieres its next new episode Thursday on Paramount+. Watch EW's exclusive AS6 preview above.

