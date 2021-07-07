EW exclusively reveals episode 4's first act, in which the queens discuss lipstick numbers that almost sent A'Keria C. Davenport home over Silky Nutmeg Ganache.

RuPaul's Drag Race Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The gag of the season so far? RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 has given us the closest lipstick tally — one separated by a razor thin margin — in the history of the show.

EW's exclusive sneak peek at episode 4's first act (below) begins as the 10 remaining queens reenter the Werk Room following Silky Nutmeg Ganache's emotional elimination. Though last week's acting challenge landed her in the bottom alongside teammates Jan, Ginger Minj, and A'Keria C. Davenport, the group seemingly came to a consensus that Ganache and Davenport (arguably) performed the worst, and the lipstick count in the video reflects it: Four lipsticks for Davenport, and six for Ganache.

"I wanted to have Silky's back. I really just wanted to give her a chance, it wasn't anything personal," Eureka explains to the dolls, some of whom look on with mouths agape.

Minj adds that Ganache's episode 1 talent show performance swayed her hand in voting for Davenport, while Ra'Jah O'Hara — who competed on season 11 against Ganache and Davenport — reveals that voting for her sisters was "one of the hardest" decisions she's ever had to make.

"I want to do what is right and what is fair," O'Hara says. "I chose A'Keria's lipstick, but, A'Keria, I think you are absolutely talented. Your drag is phenomenal. I'm sorry, I love you from the bottom of my heart."

Drag Race A'Keria C. Davenport, Jan, and Ra'Jah O'Hara react to shocking 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6' vote on episode 4's first act. | Credit: World of Wonder/Paramount+

Davenport stresses to her sisters that she still loves them, and that she can't take the vote personally for her own sanity.

"The moment you start taking those things personal is the moment you put yourself back in that space of whooping your own ass," she tells the group, as things turn up when Trinity K. Bonet tells Davenport that she chose Ganache to go home: "This doesn't make or break us."

The next day, the queens get their latest maxi challenge assignment: Embody iconic Super Bowl headliners for AS6's Hall of Fame Halftime Show, for which they'll have to portray celebrities who've taken the stage on TV's biggest night.

Find out which celebrities the queens will portray when RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 returns to Paramount+ this Thursday. For now, watch the first act of episode 4 above.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including our new season diving into all five All Stars seasons, featuring exclusive interviews with Jujubee, Alexis Mateo, Shea Couleé, Alaska, Detox, BenDeLaCreme, Kennedy Davenport, and more. And be sure to catch up on our BINGE recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-13 with Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more!

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: