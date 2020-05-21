Shocking twist revealed in RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 trailer

Gag over the most shocking twist in her-story and a star-studded guest judging roster led by Ricky Martin.

RuPaul done already done had our wigs clasped firmly in her hand, but now she's ripping them clean off our scalps with the revelation of the latest twist to his All-Stars format.

VH1 unveiled Thursday the first full-length trailer for the upcoming RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 season, which confirms one of the most shocking twists in franchise history. For its fifth iteration, the popular spin-off has altered the rules for competing queens Shea Couleé, Miz Cracker, Jujubee, Ongina, Derrick Barry, Mayhem Miller, Alexis Mateo, Blair St. Clair, Mariah Balenciaga, and India Ferrah, giving them unprecedented democratic power to even the contentious playing field as they duke it out for $100,000 and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Just as he would during a regular season, at the end of each All-Stars 5 episode, RuPaul will name the challenge winner and the bottom-performing queens of the week. That queen will then lip-sync for her legacy against a returning lip-sync assassin from a past Drag Race season (one who's not participating as a main All-Stars 5 cast member). If the All-Stars 5 queen wins the battle on the main stage, she gains a $10,000 tip and the power to eliminate one of the bottom queens (again, a group chosen by the judges) of her choice. If the returning lip-sync assassin wins, however, the eliminated queen will be determined after a majority vote by the rest of the All-Stars 5 cast, and the $10,000 tip rolls over until an all-star queen wins a lip sync against a future lip-sync assassin.

The process marks a monumental shift in the All-Stars elimination machine, as seasons two, three, and four required the top two queens of the week (as determined by the judges) to lip-sync for their legacy, with the lip-sync's victor receiving the power to eliminate the competitor of her choice (selected from the worst-performing queens of the week, also designated by the judging panel).

In addition to detailing the All-Stars 5 twist, VH1 also announced this season's roster of guest judges joining RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews, including premiere panelist Ricky Martin, Tessa Thompson, Madison Beer, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Nicole Byer, Sarah Hyland, Tommy Dorfman, Bebe Rexha, Jane Krakowski, Sam Richardson, Todrick Hall, and newly anointed Canada's Drag Race permanent judge Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.

Ahead of the All-Stars 5 premiere, LGBTQ network Logo will host a marathon of all prior episodes beginning Saturday, May 30 at 6:00 a.m., while All-Stars 4 champions Monét X Change and Trinity The Tuck will host a movie marathon of Legally Blonde, 27 Dresses, and The Devil Wears Prada from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the day of the debut.

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 airs Friday, June 5 at 8:00 p.m. on VH1. Watch the new trailer above.

