RuPaul's All-Stars want to disrupt Hollywood with roles 'specifically' for queens

EW's latest digital cover stars reveal where they want to see drag go next.

RuPaul's Drag Race type TV Show network VH1 genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

RuPaul's Drag Race has given queens a platform unlike any other afforded to the queer community throughout Hollywood history. And Mama Ru's ladies of All-Stars 5 plan to take that torch and burn it even brighter as the drag scene continues to invade the world.

"I want drag to disrupt the entertainment industry and the movie industry in less of a joking manner. I want to see us portrayed as true drag artists," Ongina says in EW's latest Around the Table video interview for our new digital Drag Race cover. "I don’t want to be ‘Murdered Drag Queen Extra.’ I don’t want us to be on the sidelines. I want roles specifically made for drag queens in serious [projects]."

Thanks to Drag Race, the movie industry has since marginally opened its doors to queens both at the studio level (All-Stars 3 finalist Shangela was handpicked by Lady Gaga for a supporting role in Bradley Cooper's Oscar-winning film A Star Is Born) and on the independent circuit (season 6 champion Bianca Del Rio created two Hurricane Bianca films from the ground up), and fashion-forward queen Blair St. Clair wants to see the same progression in print and on the runway.

"I want to see drag disrupt publications and magazines [as] working models. We use so many cosmetics," she says. "We’ve influenced designers from a fashion standpoint. I’d love to see us have space in publications versus, ‘Oh, I got an idea from a queen, but I’m going to put it on a working model versus a drag queen.'"

Mariah Balenciaga, fellow All-Stars 5 contestant, feels beauty brands are now more willing to work with queer people than they were at the time of her original Drag Race run back in 2010: "I remember back on season 3, I was reaching out to hair companies and makeup companies to try to do something, and they were just like, 'Oh, we're really not going in that direction, thank you so much for your interest,'" Balenciaga recalls. "And now every other bitch got a palette or got some kind of hair product, and I'm like 'Oh, that's a good idea. So glad y'all thought of it now.'"

One thing most of her All-Stars 5 sisters didn't think of, however, is Miz Cracker's suggestion that drag queens should normalize "the street" as their next catwalk to superstardom.

"One of my favorite things is to go out in drag on the street, just in the broad daylight," Cracker says, while Jujubee mouths "no!" in disbelief. "I think it’s a real thing to get out there in the regular world and show people that drag queens are people just trying to bring beauty to this moment, that there’s nothing to be afraid of and you can see a drag queen at the grocery store and get a picture and have a happy day. [I want] to disrupt normal life outside the theater, outside the bar."

Watch the RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 queens continue to rise through the Hollywood ranks when new episodes of the Emmy-winning competition series air Fridays at 8:00 p.m. on VH1. Watch EW's full roundtable interview here.

