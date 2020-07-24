RuPaul's Drag Race type TV Show network VH1 genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Jujubee can do many things. She can get aroused at the mere sight of twinks, she can sensually walk to thermostats around the world and turn the heat up to a sensible 74, but, ask her to dance — even for $100,000 — and the result will surely dazzle, but not the way she might've hoped.

EW's exclusive sneak peek at tonight's RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 finale (below) sees the season 2 legend engaging with the art of choreography alongside her final three sisters Miz Cracker and Shea Couleé, who band together to tackle returning coach Todrick Hall's complex moves as part of the last challenge — a dance-off set to RuPaul's single "Clap Back."

Assessing each queen's skills, Hall asks the ladies to summarize their experience with dance. Jujubee sums herself up as "not a great dancer" but an ace when it comes to "smiles." Miz Cracker says she "likes to flop around" to mask her inability to hit a beat, while Couleé proclaims herself an expert in "handography" and "whacking hand movements." Recalling Vanessa Hudgens' infamous love of voguing, Hall quips: "I'm really into whacking right now."

Hall — and the returning queens previously eliminated from All-Stars 5, who sit on the sidelines as they prepare to participate in the challenge, too — then turns to Couleé's socks-and-sandals eleganza: "She came with a Jesus sandal on for dance rehearsal?" he says with a laugh.

Later, Jujubee proves herself right when, while attempting to groove, she just ends up looking like an adorable baby walking in her mom's heels for the first time: "Can I just clap?" she later asks in a confessional.

Find out which queen snatches the crown when the RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 finale airs tonight at 8:00 p.m. on VH1. Watch EW's exclusive preview above, be sure to read our season recap with All-Stars 4 champions Monét X Change and Trinity The Tuck, and check out our own finale predictions here.

