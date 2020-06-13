Shocking elimination rocks RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 episode 2

RuPaul's Drag Race type TV Show network VH1 genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the second episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5, "I'm In Love!"

The badass bitches of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 are down one Britney, and though it broke our hearts, the Emmy-winning reality competition series is back to, well, do it again as another fan-favorite queen bit the dust on Friday's episode. Check out EW's lightning recap for all the RuLevent details about the latest installment.

Mini challenge: None! This gave us plenty of time to soak up the brewing drama between Ongina and Miz Cracker instead.

Maxi challenge: In teams of three, the All-Stars 5 cast performed verses to the show's new single, "I'm in Love." The twist was that they had to tailor the lyrics to their personal celebrity crushes. And the *Tatianna voice* choices ranged from bland (Ongina and Henry Cavill) to bonkers (Blair St. Clair has lady wood for Hannibal Lecter, Mayhem Miller wants to zip up Mister Rogers' cardigan). Ongina, Mariah Balenciaga, and last week's challenge winner, India Ferrah, underperformed and landed in the bottom. Shea Couleé — who also slayed the "Love the Skin You're In" runway with a nude bodysuit bedazzled with topaz-crusted nipples — won the challenge with her lyrical ode to Chadwick Boseman ("He's the king and I'm his queen, I'm dreamin' about Wakanda life we'll lead?" She's the new poet laureate), which culminated in the week's lip-sync against…

Lip-sync: Alyssa Edwards, the show's oft-recurring dancing diva professional. As if you expected any less, Couleé virtually mopped the floor with Edwards' wig (and pocketed the rolled-over $20,000 tip) during a high-energy lip-sync to the Pointer Sisters' "Neutron Dance."

Image zoom Ongina for EW

Second eliminated queen of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5: Ongina, whom Couleé chopped after a shady jab from Miz Cracker toward the beginning of the episode (and a nasty cold that literally took her voice) seemingly shook the season 1 OG's confidence, and prompted her to ask her sisters to eliminate her in fairness to those who came to the competition ready to cut throats in pursuit of the crown.

See how RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 fares without another fan favorite when the show continues next Friday at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.

