See who sashayed away in the RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 premiere

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5, "All-Star Variety Extravaganza."

The ladies of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 are finally here, and they didn't come to play, they came to slay the competition. Friday's premiere was a sickening showcase for the returning queens' glowed-up talents, and EW has assembled a handy lightning recap for all the information you need to know if you missed it.

Mini challenge: Reading is Fundamental. Guest judge Ricky Martin lives his vida loca all up in the Werk Room for the fan-favorite reading challenge, which saw St. Clair and Jujubee tying for a double victory (though Jujubee came through with the best read of the night: "Mariah Paris Balenciaga! Great, you're here, so now we have to change the name to RuPaul's Drag Race: Some Stars").

Maxi challenge: The annual All-Stars talent show, disguised here in branded terms as the Werq the World Variety Extravaganza. Between Couleé's pole dancing, Mateo's variety number, Balenciaga's spoken-word performance, St. Clair's live vocals, and Ferrah's acrobatic, challenge-winning choreography set (soundtracked by a song referencing the moment Mimi Imfurst infamously hoisted her above her shoulder during a season 3 lip-sync), the queens mostly turned it out, save Mayhem Miller (a rap number inspired by her eye-conic viral meme) and Derrick Barry (a somewhat messy mix of celebrity impersonations), who landed in the bottom two.

Lip-sync: Before the traditional All-Stars "lip-sync for your legacy," which typically pits the top two against each other for the chance to eliminate one of the bottom-finishers, RuPaul revealed the season's shocking elimination twist: Just as he would during a regular season, at the end of each All-Stars 5 episode, RuPaul will name the challenge winner and the bottom-performing queens of the week. That queen will then lip-sync for her legacy against a returning lip-sync assassin from a past Drag Race season (one who's not participating as a main All-Stars 5 cast member). If the All-Stars 5 queen wins the battle on the main stage, she gains a $10,000 tip and the power to eliminate one of the bottom queens (again, a group chosen by the judges) of her choice. If the returning lip-sync assassin wins, however, the eliminated queen will be determined after a previously balloted majority vote by the rest of the All-Stars 5 cast, and the $10,000 tip rolls over until an all-star queen wins a lip-sync against a future lip-sync assassin.

This week's lip-sync assassin was revealed to be season 11 winner Yvie Oddly, who easily vanquished Ferrah on the main stage thanks to a wig reveal and body-bending contortions. This brought the prior cast vote between Barry and Miller into play.

First eliminated queen of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5: Barry, who received the majority vote and sashayed away as the first ousted all-star.

Find out how Barry's elimination rocks the Werk Room when RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 continues next Friday at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.

