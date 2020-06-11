Werkin' Girls: Nothing can stop RuPaul's all-star queens

And then there’s the gag of the season: the All-Stars 5 twist, perhaps the biggest adjustment to the competition’s format to date. Normally, All-Stars anoints two weekly challenge winners, who lip-sync to determine which among the group will be eliminated. On All-Stars 5, at the end of each episode, RuPaul still names a challenge winner and the bottom-performing queens of the week. But the top queen now lip-syncs for their legacy against a returning lip-sync assassin from Drag Race’s past. If the All-Stars 5 queen wins the battle, they get $10,000 and the power to eliminate one bottom finisher. If the lip-sync assassin wins, a majority cast vote (held before the lip-sync) decides which of the bottom two is eliminated, and the $10,000 tip rolls over until an all-star queen triumphs. It might be a spectacular goop for viewers, but the twist added a level of paranoia for some All-Stars 5 queens. “You can privately vote in America,” Miz Cracker says, flashing her signature, mischievous grin — nestled under a cloud of blond wig hair fit for a Woman™. “But on Drag Race, the truth will come out, and the truth will not always set you free. It will sometimes send your ass home, so it’s a much scarier democracy on Drag Race!”