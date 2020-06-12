Watch RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 queens plot drag's revolution in EW's virtual roundtable

"Our community has always been resilient in all adversity we’ve ever faced," season 10's Mayhem Miller says in the video, which was filmed in mid-May as each queen phoned into the Zoom gathering from their respective homes. "We’ve always been able to come together, unite, rise, and thrive to the occasion. I know in my heart of hearts, once this is over, everyone is going to get back to work and it’s going to be just as fierce, if not even better, because everyone has had time to reevaluate what’s important. Community has been missed in this whole situation. Everyone will come together as a community knowing that we’re going to have to get back to work, get back to supporting each other, going to our bars and our clubs, and making sure that we’re all taken care of. That’s the next step."