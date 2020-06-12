Watch RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 queens plot drag's revolution in EW's virtual roundtable

After battling their way through the RuPaul's Drag Race gauntlet, it's clear Mother Ru's fifth cast of returning all-star queens is used to slaying the competition. But now they're facing a new foe: "Miss Corona Virus," RuPaul's name for the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak threatening the real-world industry bolstering their livelihood. As the 10-strong cast tells EW in our latest Around the Table interview, even a global pandemic can't shake the inherent resilience of drag as these super queens make a titanic comeback on RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 (Fridays at 8:00 p.m. on VH1) and as EW's latest digital cover girls.
"Our community has always been resilient in all adversity we’ve ever faced," season 10's Mayhem Miller says in the video, which was filmed in mid-May as each queen phoned into the Zoom gathering from their respective homes. "We’ve always been able to come together, unite, rise, and thrive to the occasion. I know in my heart of hearts, once this is over, everyone is going to get back to work and it’s going to be just as fierce, if not even better, because everyone has had time to reevaluate what’s important. Community has been missed in this whole situation. Everyone will come together as a community knowing that we’re going to have to get back to work, get back to supporting each other, going to our bars and our clubs, and making sure that we’re all taken care of. That’s the next step."
Throughout the video interview above, Miller, Shea Couleé, Jujubee, Blair St. Clair, Miz Cracker, Ongina, Jujubee, Alexis Mateo, Derrick Barry, and Mariah Balenciaga elaborate on their plans to shake up the drag industry, including which entertainment sectors they'd like to see queer people disrupt next, how Drag Race legitimized the business of drag for kings and queens across the spectrum, and their feelings on returning to TV's fiercest competition (complete with a jaw-dropping format twist that gooped the cast as much as it gagged audiences).
Watch EW's latest Around the Table video interview with the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 above, and read the full accompanying cover story here.
