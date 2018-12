Jasmine Masters usually has something to say, and re-entered the Werk Room as one of the fan-favorite ladies vying for a spot in the Hall of Fame. But the comedy queen’s words failed her on the perennial Drag Race All-Stars talent show challenge, and her stand-up routine fell flat with the judges, the audience, and her AS4 sisters, resulting in her early departure.

“I’m at peace with it because it’s all a blessing for me. It’s a big opportunity. For me being a queen who never wanted to do drag or even saw drag as being my profession…. getting the call for All-Stars is me getting another pay raise,” Masters told EW after her elimination, promising “lots of tricks” and “twists” ahead. “I’m more excited about all of that than [I am sad about] getting eliminated on a good TV show. I don’t take that for granted; I still work with girls who want to be on the show, I’ve been one of the girls who wanted to be on the show, so I’ve done all the struggle that I needed to do for it, and now that I’m here I can’t be mad because I didn’t make it to the end or even the second week.”